Movies

How to Watch the 2021 Gotham Awards Nominations

By William Earl
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gotham Film and Media Institute will announce nominations for the 2021 Gotham Awards on Thursday at 7 a.m. PT. The award show will take place on Nov. 29 at Cipriani Wall Street. The nominations will be hosted on Variety.com and throughout Variety’s social media platforms. More from Variety....

‘The Lost Daughter,’ ‘Passing’ Lead Gotham Awards NominationsTheWrap

“The Lost Daughter,” “The Green Knight,” “Passing,” “Pig” and “Test Pattern” are among the films that have been nominated for the 2021 Gotham Awards, the Gotham Film & Media Institute announced on Thursday morning in New York City. “The Lost Daughter” and “Passing,” the feature directorial debuts of Maggie Gyllenhaal...
UPI News

HFPA announces Golden Globes nominations, awards dates

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced dates for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. They will announce nominations on Dec. 13 and will announce awards Jan. 9, 2002. NBC previously televised the Golden Globe Awards. The network decided not to air the 79th Golden Globes in...
womenandhollywood.com

Jane Campion Will Receive the Director’s Tribute at 2021 Gotham Awards

Jane Campion is set to receive the Director’s Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards ceremony, slated to take place November 29. Deadline broke the news. The first woman director to claim Cannes’ top prize, the Palme d’Or, and one of seven women to receive an Oscar nod for Best Director, Campion debuted her first feature in over a decade this year, Netflix Western “The Power of the Dog.” Set in 1920s Montana, the pic sees tensions between two brothers coming to a head when one of them marries. The film premiered at Venice Film Festival, where Campion was recognized with the Silver Lion for Best Director. Kirsten Dunst is receiving Oscar buzz for her supporting role.
awardswatch.com

‘The Harder They Fall’ to receive Gotham Ensemble Tribute award

The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced today that the cast of the The Harder They Fall will receive the Ensemble Tribute during the 2021 Gotham Awards Ceremony taking place live and in person on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Nominations for the Gotham Awards will be announced live on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
Cartoon Brew

‘Flee’ Kicks Off Awards Season With Best Documentary Nom At Gotham Awards

The nominations are out for the 31st Gotham Awards, which honor indie and low-budget filmmaking. So begins Oscar season. There’s good news for Flee, one of the year’s most talked-about indie animated features, which has picked up a nomination — for best documentary. This is important, as it hints at how the film’s awards campaign may play out.
The Hollywood Reporter

’13 Minutes’: Film Review

Disaster movies used to be fun. Back in the ’70s, they were filled with aging movie stars, many very much in need of a commercial hit, doing things like flying crippled planes, desperately attempting to rescue earthquake victims, swimming underwater in an upside-down ocean liner, and jumping off burning buildings. Writer-director Lindsay Gossling’s 13 Minutes takes a different approach to the venerable genre. The film uses the familiar disaster movie template to concentrate on hot-button social issues, and boy, there are plenty of them. Before and after a monster tornado wreaks havoc on a small Oklahoma town, the characters grapple with...
Deadline

‘Mothering Sunday’: Sony Pictures Classics Sets 2022 Rollout For Cannes Pic – Update

UPDATED, 9:59 AM: Sony Pictures Classics said today that its film Mothering Sunday will get a limited release on February 25 in Los Angeles and New York following its weeklong awards-qualifying run in November. The pic, which premiered at Cannes in July, will expand to other markets in the ensuing weeks, the distributor said. Mothering Sunday stars Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth and Olivia Colman, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Glenda Jackson. PREVIOUSLY, August 6: Sony Pictures Classics has set a Nov. 19 New York and Los Angeles theatrical release for their British romantic drama Mothering Sunday. SPC picked up the movie in September...
New Haven Register

Marvel Studios Exec Victoria Alonso to Be Honored by Outfest

Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso will honored next month with the Visionary Award at the 2021 Outfest Legacy Awards. Alonso, Marvel Studios’ president of physical and post production, visual effects and animation production, will be recognized for her contributions to LGBTQ representation and media visibility. She serves as an executive producer on Marvel Studios’ films and series, including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Black Panther,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “WandaVision” and “Loki.” Marvel’s latest film, “Eternals,” features Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry), a gay superhero whose family includes his husband (played by out actor Haaz Sleiman) and their young son.
New Haven Register

Camerimage Honors Music Video Mogul Colin Tilley for Outstanding Achievement

Grammy nominated director Colin Tilley, honored this year at the EnergaCamerimage International Film Festival of cinematography for outstanding achievement in music videos, is a multi-award winning American who has created a remarkable range of work – and more than 200 videos – for artists and companies from Justin Bieber to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.
Billboard

2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Nominations: Complete List

Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett’s breakout podcast SmartLess is continuing its recent string of successes with a total of four nominations at the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. The podcast, which launched last summer and recently inked a major deal with Amazon and Wondery, received nods for podcast of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Timothee Chalamet Wins Box Office Doubleheader With ‘Dune’ and ‘French Dispatch’

Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a successful doubleheader at the domestic box office over the weekend as two of his high-profile films opened to strong numbers: Dune and The French Dispatch. Dune in particular is another defining moment for the young actor. The sci-fi epic, from Warner Bros. and Legendary, marks the first time Chalamet has played the lead role in a major Hollywood studio tentpole. “I think we’ve only begun to scratch at the surface of his unique talents,” Legendary’s vice chairman worldwide production Mary Parent told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday. “He’s a legitimate movie star, and has that intangible thing that...
NYLON

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
The Hollywood Reporter

Soul Singer Celeste Joins Lineup for LACMA Art+Film Gala

LACMA’s 10th annual Art+Film Gala now has its headliner. Soul singer and songwriter Celeste has joined the lineup for the Nov. 6 event, in which she will be joined by DJ D-Nice who will spin a set during the cocktail hour. As previously announced, the program will honor legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg and prominent artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, best known for their portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama. Back again as co-chairs are Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow, presenting sponsor Gucci and Audi. Chow is already looking forward to seeing Celeste on stage, forecasting that it will be a highlight of the night. “Celeste has captured the world’s attention with her gorgeous, soulful voice and deeply moving songs,” said the art collector and philanthropist. Celeste, who released her debut album Not Your Muse earlier this year, snagged a BRIT Rising Star Award and saw her breakout single “Strange” climb the charts and hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top TV Songs after its inclusion on the Netflix hit Outer Banks. Her other tracks include “Hear My Voice” (featured in Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7) and “A Little Love.”
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
The Hollywood Reporter

Anya Taylor-Joy Named Global Ambassador for Dior Fashion, Makeup

Anya Taylor-Joy and Dior have made it official. The house announced today that Taylor-Joy will serve as a global ambassador for fashion and makeup by showcasing designs by women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and creative and image director of makeup, Peter Philips. In short: Expect head-turning Dior red carpet looks in months to come, most likely even tonight in Los Angeles where the actress is expected at the Academy Museum for the premiere of her latest film, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. The appointment follows a number of Dior looks worn by Taylor-Joy over the past year as she experienced a...
PWMania

WWE Announces How To Nominate Superstars For 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Nominate your favorite Superstars for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards NOW. The countdown is on to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards!. To kick things off, the People’s Choice Awards is calling for fan nominations. Nominate your favorite WWE Superstars before official voting even begins starting today through Thursday, Oct. 14, by clicking here.
scottjosephorlando.com

Nominations and recommendations open for 2022 Beard Awards

Here’s something for those of you who are fond of banging your head against a wall: The James Beard Foundation is accepting recommendations for its 2022 chef and restaurant awards. Bang lightly, however, as this will be the first award program following an audit conducted by the foundation to attempt...
Variety

Crowds Throng U.K.-Wide BFI London Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL The 65th BFI London Film Festival, which concluded Oct. 17, attracted crowds for in-person events and virtually. The festival unspooled over 12 days across London venues, 10 partner cinema venues around the U.K. and online. There were more than 139,000 physical attendances at screenings and events and over 152,000 virtual attendances. The festival closed with the European premiere of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” at new festival venue, the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall with director Joel Coen and key cast, including Frances McDormand, in attendance. There was a sting in the tail, however, as two people who attended the closing film and...
