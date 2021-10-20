How to Watch the 2021 Gotham Awards Nominations

Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso will honored next month with the Visionary Award at the 2021 Outfest Legacy Awards. Alonso, Marvel Studios’ president of physical and post production, visual effects and animation production, will be recognized for her contributions to LGBTQ representation and media visibility. She serves as an executive producer on Marvel Studios’ films and series, including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Black Panther,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “WandaVision” and “Loki.” Marvel’s latest film, “Eternals,” features Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry), a gay superhero whose family includes his husband (played by out actor Haaz Sleiman) and their young son.
