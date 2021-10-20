CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

State Police Reminding Drivers About Rules Of The Road For School Bus Safety Week

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8PTk_0cXR9xlI00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — State troopers were out along school bus routes Wednesday morning for Operation Safe Stop.

It is an initiative for School Bus Safety Week, making sure drivers follow the rules of the route concerning school buses.

That includes stopping around a bus when its stop sign is extended and its lights are flashing.

KDKA’s crew rode along with one bus driver, setting out on her route in Greensburg.

She said she sees a lot of people not following the laws.

“People don’t want to be behind us or wait for us. In a hurry would be the issue,” said Lynn Booher, a driver for DMJ Transportation.

The only time drivers can pass a stopped bus is if they’re in the opposing direction and the lanes are separated by a barrier — like a grassy median or concrete divider.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Dump Truck Driver Killed On Route 51 After Colliding With Train

By: KDKA-TV’s Briana Smith and Shelley Bortz JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – A dump truck crashed into a moving train, killing the driver and shutting down Route 51 for hours. According to police, just before 11 p.m. Monday, a dump truck collided with a train carrying petroleum gas. The crash closed Route 51 from Jefferson Boulevard to Ridge Road for more than 12 hours. “Once everything is finally removed, PennDOT has to inspect the roadway to make sure it is free of debris, and then we can reopen it. It was a long process,” said Jefferson Hills Police Chief Ron Dziezgowski. HAZMAT was...
CBS Pittsburgh

Mail Carrier Hit, Killed By Driver Of Vehicle In Greene County

GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) — A mail carrier was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Greene County. (Photo Credit: Newschopper 2) The crash happened Monday on Andrews Road in Morris Township. The Greene County Coroner’s Office said Chad Varner, 49, was hit and killed after leaving his vehicle to deliver a package. Greene County Regional Police Chief Zach Sams told KDKA Varner was hit while behind a row of hedges in the front yard of a home. The driver of the vehicle left the roadway and hit the man. “There was a row of hedges right in front of...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State Rep. And Parents Sue 4 Westmoreland County School Districts To Stop Mandatory Masks For All School Children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local state representative and a group of parents have sued four school districts in Westmoreland County over their masking policies. Parents say it’s up to them, not the government, to dictate whether their children wear masks in school Sixteen states, including Pennsylvania, have mandates that require children to wear masks in school. Eight states ban such mandates, and most states have no policies at all. Twenty parents, including Pennsylvania Rep. Eric Nelson, a Hempfield Republican, have sued four school districts — Hempfield Area, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, and Kiski Area. They have asked Westmoreland County Judge Harry Smails to stop the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Petition To Stop PennDOT’s Proposal To Toll Interstate 79 In Bridgeville Tallies Nearly 3,000 Signatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An online petition to stop a tolling proposal on Interstate 79 is gaining traction, with nearly 3,000 signatures. According to PennDOT, the proposal would add a toll at the Bridgeville interchange in South Fayette Township. Pete Linko, a Cross Creek Township resident, said he started the petition to create awareness. He said not many people know about the proposal, and commuters shouldn’t have to pay the price of yet another toll. “I started this petition because I knew that there were so many in our area that had no idea that PennDOT had the plan to toll I-79,” Linko said....
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Greensburg, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police And EMS Respond To Rollover Crash On The North Side

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police and EMS responded to a rollover crash early on Monday morning. Just before 1:00 a.m., Pittsburgh Police and medics were called to Allegheny Avenue near Abdell Street, and once on the scene, they found an SUV rolled over onto its roof. The SUV hit a few parked cars during the crash. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating After One Person Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Interstate 79 In Washington County

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have launched an investigation after one person was killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning in Washington County. State Police tell KDKA that the crash happened along Interstate 79 in North Strabane Township. The crash occurred between mile marker 42 and mile marker 43 early Sunday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Police say Holly Davis of Canonsburg was struck head-on by a car going the wrong way. Video shared by a KDKA viewer showed a car driving south in the northbound lanes of I-79. According to State Police, 56-year-old Davis was driving northbound around 1:45 a.m. when she was hit by the vehicle going the wrong way. Davis was the only person in her car. Police say she suffered fatal injuries. Police later identified the wrong-way driver as 26-year-old Kristina Rose Coyne of Washington. She was flown to a local hospital for treatment. Police say 911 operators were receiving calls reporting a wrong-way driver just before the crash occurred. So far, no charges have been filed against Coyne. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Injured After Truck Slams Into House In Mercer County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MERCER (KDKA) — A man was injured after his truck slammed into a house in Mercer County. According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle while driving along North Maple Street and hit the home so hard, it was knocked off of its foundation. The homeowner, who was inside the house at the time, was not injured but says she’s had fears about cars missing the curve and hitting her house. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Fire crews say the driver had to be cut out of the truck. The damage was so severe that the homeowner won’t be able to stay there until repairs are made. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Suspect Caught On Camera Entering Unlocked Vehicle In Bethel Park

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Police in Bethel Park are asking residents to check their cameras for any suspicious activity after a suspect was caught on camera entering an unlocked car. In a social media post, Bethel Park Police provided video of a suspect entering an unlocked vehicle near the intersection of Broughton Road and Baptist Road in the overnight hours leading into Tuesday morning. Police say a second suspect was seen across the street from the vehicle. On 10/26/21 between Midnight and 1AM , a suspect entered unlocked vehicles near the intersection of Broughton & Baptist Rds. A second suspect was seen across the street. Anyone in this area please check your cameras and report any suspicious activity to crimewatch@bethelpark.net pic.twitter.com/ngyLfxB7jx — Bethel Park Police Department (@bethelparkpd) October 26, 2021 Anyone who lives in the area is being asked to check any cameras they may have and report suspicious information to police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#School Buses#Bus Routes#Police#Kdka Tv News#School Bus Safety Week#Dmj Transportation
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Dead After Shots Fired, Car Crash In New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after shots were fired and two cars crashed in New Castle. Police say 31-year-old An-Tyne Johnson of New Castle was killed when someone in another car shot into his car as he was driving on North Liberty Street. Police tell KDKA Johnson eventually went down a hillside, crashed into a utility pole and flipped the car on its roof. He was pronounced dead at the scene. (Photo: KDKA) The driver of the other car was also shot and taken to the hospital. Police say it appears this was a result of an ongoing feud. “We believe this incident stems from an incident that happened several years ago, a fight that happened several years ago,” said Chief Robert Salem. Salem isn’t saying if Johnson died from the shooting or the crash. Police are still working to figure out what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call 724-656-3588 or leave a tip online.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Convicted Of Killing Two People In DUI Crash Sentenced To Prison

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The woman convicted of killing two people in a drunk driving crash will spend at least 36 months in prison. According to the Butler Eagle, Diane Read pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the crash that took place in May 2020. Related stories: Police: Second Woman Dies After Vehicle Crashes Through CoGo’s One Person Killed After Car Crashes Into Gas Station (Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman) Two passengers in the car were killed when Read crashed into a CoGo’s in Middlesex Township in Butler County.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Northbound I-279 Lanes Cleared After Reported Vehicle Fire, Multi-Vehicle Crash

By: KDKA-TV news Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There were lane restrictions after a traffic incident on I-279 northbound this morning. Allegheny County officials said there was a reported vehicle fire, while 511PA reports a multi-vehicle crash caused the disruption. Previously, all northbound lanes were closed. Ross: Report of a vehicle fire on I-279 northbound at mile marker 6.5 – fire units on scene; NB I-279 is closed to all traffic — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 23, 2021 UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-279 northbound at Mile Post: 6.5. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) October 23, 2021 Multiple ambulances and crews could be observed on the scene. The incident was affecting traffic northbound at mile marker 6.5. This was near Bellevue Road. Stay with KDKA.com for more details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
38K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy