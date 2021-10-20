CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, PA

Elizabeth Woman Accused Of Laundering Money For Heroin-Dealing Paramour Sentenced To Prison

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23knBx_0cXR9u7700

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Elizabeth woman accused of helping her heroin-dealing paramour launder hundreds of thousands of dollars will spend more than a year behind bars.

A judge sentenced 32-year-old Holly Parrish to 12 months and one day on her conviction of conspiracy to commit laundering of monetary instruments.

According to prosecutors, Parrish used her training as a bank employee to help launder cash brought in by her paramour’s drug trafficking ring, which allegedly distributed massive quantities of heroin throughout Washington County.

Prosecutors say Parrish and Darryl Arnold then used the money to live a luxury lifestyle beyond their means, spending nearly $100,000 on shoes, Gucci retailers and fancy hotels.

Before sentencing Parrish, District Judge Donnetta Ambrose said she found the offense to be very serious.

Comments / 0

 

