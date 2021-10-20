CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, WV

Clay County Fall Festival Coming In November

Clay Free Press
 6 days ago

Brisk, cool weather, changing leaves, and pumpkins can only mean one thing- fall is upon us. What better way to celebrate than a festival? Well, Clay County will be hosting a one day Fall Festival on Saturday, November 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stop into town and enjoy some good food from various food trucks while listening to live music. As always, there will be a variety of things for the kiddos to enjoy. From a bouncy house to games and activities, there will be something for all ages.

At 12:30 p.m. line the sidewalks and gather the treats from the participants in the grand fall parade. You can participate in cornhole as well, and so much more underway including a hayride, chili cook off, and an art gallery including work from Clay County students.

Everyone is welcome to help make sure that this festival is a great success and returns in the years to come. Direct any general festival question to Ladhini Bodkins by calling 304-3880-0086 or via Facebook. Parade questions, details, and entries contact Betty Lee 304-651-2444.

Organizers urge all Clay County Festival Queens, Homecoming courts, school, and church groups to take part in the parade.

Community Policy