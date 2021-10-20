CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Lawyers plead guilty in torching of NYC police vehicle

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W357I_0cXR9Lf200

A pair of activist lawyers pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges they torched an empty New York City police vehicle last year amid the unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.

Urooj Rahman, 32, and Colinford Mattis, 34, could get up to 10 years in prison at sentencing next year on a charge of possessing or making a destructive device. They had faced a mandatory-minimum sentence of 45 years in prison if convicted at trial on seven counts, including six that will be dropped as a result of the plea.

Messages were left Wednesday with lawyers for Mattis and Rahman. Along with a prison term, both could be disbarred.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn had accused Rahman of throwing a bottle containing gasoline into an empty police vehicle, trying to distribute Molotov cocktails to other people and then fleeing in a minivan driven by Mattis. The prosecution has drawn criticism from some members of the legal community who claimed it was a case of overkill driven by the Trump Administration’s heavy-handed approach to protests over police killings of young Black men like Floyd.

In 2020, dozens of former federal prosecutors had urged the court in a written brief to reject the government’s efforts to keep the attorneys behind bars as they awaited trial, calling it “contrary both to the law and to our collective decades of experience.” The two were ultimately released on bond under home confinement.

Throughout, prosecutors insisted the threat was serious. They cited evidence on Wednesday alleging that hours before their arrests, Mattis and Rahman exchanged messages in which Rahman wrote about the Floyd protests across the nation, “I hope they burn everything down … Need to burn all the police stations down... probably all the courts too.”

Prosecutors say Rahman, while at protests in Brooklyn, sent text message updates to Mattis and others, saying “Throwing bottles and tear gas... lit some fires but were put out... fireworks goin and Molotovs rollin.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMBB

Jury finds Fountain murder suspect guilty in 13 minutes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man faces life in prison after he was found guilty of murder Thursday following a three day trial. Investigators said Asher Martin attacked and killed Christopher Whaley in April of last year. “Martin, 22, was found guilty of second-degree murder and principal to arson for nearly severing […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Daily News

NYPD cop admits filing report after Eric Garner chokehold death claiming his sale of loose cigarettes was a felony was ‘total mistake’

One of the officers who wrestled Eric Garner to the ground during his fatal 2014 arrest testified Tuesday to falsely charging the Staten Island dad with a felony after riding with his lifeless body in an ambulance. NYPD officer Justin D’Amico also claimed he never heard Garner utter his infamous pleas: “I can’t breathe.” The testimony came on the second day of a judicial inquiry into the ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Corrections officer beat, humiliated inmates, prosecutors say

LEESBURG, N.J. — A corrections officer at a state prison in southern New Jersey has been arrested on charges he beat and humiliated inmates without provocation or justification. Federal prosecutors said 41-year-old John Makos, a Millville resident who works at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg, was charged with conspiracy to deprive inmates of their civil […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Police#Police Stations
The Independent

Family of Indigenous woman who shot dead alleged rapist ‘in self defence’ appeals to judge for mercy

The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

NYPD cop at the center of fatal love triangle quietly arraigned by AG

The New York Attorney General has filed murder charges against NYPD Officer Yvonne Wu over the shooting death of her ex-girlfriend’s new lover, officials said. Wu, 31, was quietly arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court before Judge Joshua Glick on charges of murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree, the New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a release Monday evening.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD cop charged with punching his boyfriend on Queens street

An off-duty NYPD cop was arrested Tuesday for punching his boyfriend on a Queens street, officials said. Officer Ashley Pubill is charged with assault and harassment for the 2:50 a.m. clash near the corner of 91st St. and 31st Ave. in Jackson Heights. The two men were arguing when Pubill allegedly punched his boyfriend in the face. His victim was hurt but refused medical attention at the ...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KARE 11

Family pleads for tips in Minneapolis dismemberment case

MINNEAPOLIS — The first discovery of dismembered body parts happened the morning of June 17. But the mystery actually began the night before with a knock on a window. "It started out what sounded more like a knock, like, 'Boom, boom, smash,'" said a man who lived in the home, who asked his name not be used for fear of retribution from the still at-large killer. "I went outside with my dog and we kind of walked around the property."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Five dozen NYPD officers should be disciplined following George Floyd protests says police watchdog

More than five dozen NYPD officers should be disciplined, and some possibly sacked, for alleged misconduct during the George Floyd protests of 2020, a police watchdog has said.Demonstrations were held in numerous cities including New York, following the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man accused of passing a fake $20 note, by a police officer in May 2020.New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) has condemned the NYPD’s aggressive response to the protests, during which officers were recorded using violence to control peaceful crowds.Police were filmed beating and roughhousing protesters, some of whom said they were...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ABC News

ABC News

432K+
Followers
109K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy