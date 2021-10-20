CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Simplifying Multicloud Security in a Cloud-Native World

By Gary Alterson
infosecurity-magazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe key to securing cloud environments is understanding that they are not the same as data center operations and that everything you see and manage is virtual. Cloud operations are managed primarily by APIs, dynamic and often serverless. In many cases, they are application-centric rather than infrastructure-centric, and they might be...

www.infosecurity-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
siliconangle.com

Wayfair leverages cloud native technologies to improve business

Online home store Wayfair LLC delivered 61 million orders in 2020. That’s a lot of sales … and making the online sales process easier, as well as streamlining the handling of customer data, is essential to the company’s continued success. Gary White (pictured), staff engineer at Wayfair, works with tech...
RETAIL
TechRadar

Cloud-native apps demand cloud-native storage systems

The rise of cloud-native apps is fundamentally changing how organizations develop and operate software apps. But this shift isn’t just changing app development; it’s also impacting infrastructure. New technologies such as containerization, Kubernetes, serverless computing and microservices are key components of cloud-native environments. To support modern, cloud-native environments – and the emerging technologies that are part of them – organizations cannot rely on traditional storage infrastructure.
COMPUTERS
eWeek

Private Clouds Remain Central in a Multi-Cloud World

Private clouds are a moving target – both for customers and vendors – even as they are being redefined in a rapidly expanding hybrid-cloud world. Some are even renaming them, with terms like dedicated clouds, internal clouds or corporate clouds. The names may vary, but the key drivers for safety and security remain the same.
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

Cloud Native Application Security Embracing Developer-First Security for the Cloud Era

Cloud native applications don’t just run on a different platform; they overhaul the scope of the applications, the methodologies with which they’re built, and the skills and ownership around them. To stay relevant, security practices need to undergo a transformation of a similar magnitude. We have to embrace a developer-first (devfirst), Cloud Native Application Security approach and anchor our practices to this new organizational reality.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Software Security#Google Cloud#Cloud Computing#Public Cloud#Multicloud Security#Serverless#Devops#Gartner#Aws
The Press

Blume Global now runs logistics operating platform natively on Google Cloud

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, the leading provider of supply chain execution and visibility solutions, is proud to be the first to deliver logistics execution and supply chain visibility solutions completely native to Google Cloud Platform. Customers that use Blume's digital operating platform with Blume Maps can access these solutions from a cloud-native platform.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Ubuntu 21.10 wants to make cloud-native app development easier for all

Canonical, the corporate sponsor of the popular Ubuntu distribution, has announced the launch of their latest Ubuntu 21.10, which they claim is “made for Ubuntu developers.”. Code name Impish Indri, Canonical hails Ubuntu 21.10 as the most productive environment for cloud-native developers. “From the biggest public clouds to the tiniest...
SOFTWARE
ciodive.com

4 tips for adopting a multicloud strategy

With architecture strategies percolating in a hybrid-friendly, remote operations world, cloud spend is up across the board this year, coinciding with a decrease in on-premises software spend. Companies are investing more in public cloud resources, the second-highest category for IT spend increases behind SaaS, Flexera's 2021 tech spend report shows.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Emerging trends in IoT gateway and edge application management in a cloud native paradigm

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust the world into an era of massive digital business transformation across industries like manufacturing, utilities, smart cities, oil and gas, and transportation. To meet these new challenges and keep business operations running smoothly, we need cost-effective solutions. Traditionally, IoT solutions were typically used to reduce operational expenses and increase operational equipment efficiency (OEE). With the onset of the pandemic however, the need for managing business operations remotely across these IoT verticals has increased rapidly. This has led to a sudden, unprecedented shift towards an increased adoption of cloud native IoT management applications hosted by public cloud providers in partnership with IoT SaaS vendors. An example for such a use case is remotely managing operations of IOT gateways and edge compute applications deployed on a manufacturing floor. This migration from having personnel onsite managing and accessing devices, IoT gateways, and edge compute applications to remote cloud based management brings a new set of IoT security challenges that are primarily seen in a cloud native application. While cloud native applications are considered reasonably secure in general, there is still room for improvement. Containers, orchestrators, and APIs present in an application’s surrounding infrastructure represent new attack surfaces. In addition to the cloud service itself, each of these layers has an array of user-defined configuration settings intended to help users apply their security policies. This manual configuration is often fraught with opportunities for user error and misconfiguration, opening the IoT applications to potential security attacks.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
securityboulevard.com

What is the Importance of XDR in Cloud Security?

Organizations are increasingly turning to hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud strategies as ways of keeping up with their evolving business needs. A majority (92%) of organizations already had a multi-cloud strategy at the start of the year, according to Beta News, while 80% were working with hybrid cloud environments at that time.
SOFTWARE
biztechmagazine.com

Banking Cloud Security: What Is Cloud Security Posture Management?

Ernie Smith is a contributor to BizTech, an old-school blogger who specializes in side projects, and a tech history nut who researches vintage operating systems for fun. As cloud computing continues to reshape and redefine many industries, financial services have some of the strongest potential to excel with the cloud, thanks to its global reach.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

TriggerMesh cloud-native automation goes open source

You can call what TriggerMesh does a lot of things. It's cloud-native integration, event-driven cloud automation, Function-as-a-Service (FaaS), or, of course, serverless computing. No matter what name you use -- TriggerMesh's creators like "serviceful" -- the game is to enable you to easily hook, deploy and manage cloud functions into powerful programs. Personally, I find it handy to think that TriggerMesh takes the DevOps concepts of such programs as Ansible, Chef, and Puppet and moves them from the operating system level to the cloud layer. Now, TriggerMesh has taken a major step forward by becoming an open-source program.
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

Canonical delivers Ubuntu 21.10 release with cloud-native features

Canonical Ltd. today announced a major update to the Ubuntu Linux operating system, with improvements that beef up security, enable cloud-native application development and enhance artificial intelligence and machine learning innovation. The Ubuntu operating system is one of the most popular versions of the Linux operating system. It has a...
SOFTWARE
CIO

Modernizing IT with a Cloud-Native Migration Strategy

In some ways, cloud computing has been a victim of its own success. Cloud-based services and infrastructure became so popular and easy to adopt that many organizations ended up adding multiple cloud solutions haphazardly and disjointedly. In fact, much of the so-called “shadow IT’ phenomenon was driven in recent years by business units selecting and deploying cloud services with little or no input from their organizations’ IT departments.
COMPUTERS
percona.com

Cloud-Native Through the Prism of Percona: Episode 1

The cloud-native landscape matures every day, and new great tools and products continue to appear. We are starting a series of blog posts that are going to focus on new tools in the container and cloud-native world, and provide a holistic view through the prism of Percona products. In this...
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

At in-person KubeCon, encouraging signs of cloud-native computing maturity

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s flagship KubeCon/CloudNativeCon conference returned triumphantly to in-person mode this week in Los Angeles – albeit with the obligatory virtual component. But it was the opportunity to return to live human interactions without the Zoom “Brady Bunch” boxes that was unquestionably the highlight of the show.
COMPUTERS
securitymagazine.com

Security in the flexible working world

Working from home is here to stay for many employees. Even employers, having been put to the test during the pandemic, understand that employees' productivity does not diminish in the home office. In fact, they are even more productive than in the traditional office. As a result, companies can continue to integrate remote work into their operations with a clear conscience, moving to a flexible way of working to provide employees with a mix of home office and office. But this presents even IT experts with new security challenges.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Cloud Security Should Be the CEO’s Wheelhouse Too

Cybersecurity is hot on the minds of corporations as the workforce is still partially digitally based, as are the security concerns that this situation creates. Increasing ransomware attacks and generalized hacking continue to be on the rise, creating an environment in which businesses of all sizes need to ensure that they have firm protections in place within digital spaces.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Splunk doubles down on multicloud data access, observability and security at its annual summit

Splunk Inc. is boosting the multicloud data management capabilities it offers to enterprises to help them accelerate their cloud-driven digital transformations. The company reeled off a long list of updates today during its annual Splunk .conf21 Virtual event that should ensure customers get a better handle on the masses of data they have stored in various different public clouds. The updates came alongside a major revamp of Splunk’s observability tools and key enhancements to Splunk Security Cloud, Splunk Enterprise Security and Splunk SOAR.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Calix Marketing Cloud Further Simplifies Omnichannel Campaign Execution With Out-of-the-Box Integration and Automation From HubSpot

Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced at its ConneXions conference in Las Vegas that HubSpot is the latest marketing technology integration with Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud). The Calix integration with HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, will enable broadband service providers (BSPs) of any size to tap valuable tools like email, landing pages, social, digital ads, and nurture data directly from Marketing Cloud. This rich marketing automation will make it even easier for broadband marketers to develop and deploy targeted omnichannel marketing campaigns that will excite subscribers while increasing marketing return on investment (ROI).
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy