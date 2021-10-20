Read full article on original website
MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure
Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
Fans briefly shelve ‘She-Hulk’ criticism to celebrate Daredevil’s impending arrival
Much like Ms. Marvel, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was review-bombed before it had even premiered, because sometimes we just can’t have nice things. Ever since the first episode actually debuted, though, the criticisms have been coming thick and fast for the half-hour legal comedy,...
Britney Spears Reacts to Son Jayden’s Claims About Her Parenting: ‘Your Dad Hasn’t Had a Job in 15 Years’
Sharing her side. After Jayden James — the younger son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline — spoke out about his relationship with his mother, the pop star has weighed in. “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be … to be basically held...
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
An all-but-forgotten Adam Sandler comedy unleashes its fury on streaming charts
The late 1990s and early 2000s were an absolute golden age for comedian Adam Sandler. The Saturday Night Live star seemed to be everywhere, the star of a new blockbuster comedy every few months. Now, close to twenty years on, one has shot itself back up the charts and is...
Marvel fans mourn the impending departure of Nick Fury
Although he may not be as flamboyant as the members of the superhero team he helped form, there’s no arguing that the lynchpin of the first two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the author of The Avengers Initiative himself, Nick Fury. And while the character hasn’t been as omnipresent in the last or current phase, he’s set to come roaring back as the principal star of the upcoming Secret Invasion. But will it be Fury’s swan song in the MCU?
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
‘Blonde’ reviews are split down the middle on Netflix’s NC-17 Marilyn Monroe biopic
Ana de Armas is soon making her debut as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, an NC-17 movie that doesn’t sugarcoat anything when it comes to the sexually charged and sometimes violent life of the blonde bombshell. This is the first NC-17 movie to ever grace the streaming...
Florence Pugh once again declines to comment on a story revolving around Olivia Wilde
Once again, Florence Pugh is apparently taking the high road when it comes to making any kind of remark revolving around the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and the film Don’t Worry Darling. While rumors persist that star Pugh quietly had a falling out with director Wilde during filming, such...
‘House of the Dragon’ fans are torn on whether or not Melisandre should appear
Melisandre is hundreds of years old when she makes the ultimate sacrifice to the Lord of Light during the Long Night in the final season of Game of Thrones, which means that a much younger version of the character is around when House of the Dragon takes place. Now, fans are trying to decide whether they want the red priestess back, or if her return would just be a forced attempt at tying the new series to the original.
‘Fantastic Four’ fans are already freaking out as major casting news beckons
The time has almost come, Marvel lovers. After months, nay years, of fancasting, we are very possibly about to find out who has been cast as the MCU’s Fantastic Four this very weekend. One of the biggest announcements rumored to be coming from the superhero studio’s presentation at the D23 Expo this Saturday is the confirmation of the lead cast for 2024’s FF reboot. And, though we’ve still got 24 hours until the news potentially drops, folks are already losing it on social media.
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
Who is Adar in ‘The Rings of Power?’ The mysterious new villain, explained
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 3, ‘Adar’. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is going to great lengths to keep the identity of Sauron and his minions secret. One of them — who goes by the name Adar — made his debut in the third episode, which was also deliberately named after him. But who is this new Orc commander and how seriously should we take him?
‘The Crown’ pauses filming out of respect for the Queen’s passing
Netflix’s The Crown has paused production out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II’s death. In a report from Deadline, a source at Netflix confirms that The Crown has been suspended temporarily. The source said, “As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”
‘House of the Dragon’ fans already dreaming of awards season glory
The first three episodes of HBO’s House of the Dragon are already generating plenty of hype, as longtime Game of Thrones fans gush over their latest opportunity to enjoy the politics, drama, and dragons of Westeros. Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen, was an instant hit when he sauntered...
New rumor claims ‘Star Wars’ may have found its live-action Ezra Bridger
Disney is expected to drop some major announcements about its biggest franchises at this weekend’s D23 Expo, and it’s just possible that one of the most exciting bits of casting news we’ll get at the event has leaked out early. Specifically, a new rumor might have revealed who will be playing the fan-favorite role of Ezra Bridger in the live-action Star Wars TV universe.
Review: ‘Pinocchio’ is a charming homage to its predecessor, but still not really necessary
Did Disney realize the meta layers of turning a beloved animated movie about a wooden puppet who wants to be a real boy into a live-action film? Did it understand the movie’s own message of celebration towards someone’s essence, that which makes them unique, despite not being “real” or alike all others? That remains unclear when you watch Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of the 1940 classic Pinocchio, which continues the company’s goal of turning all of its magical 2D efforts into CGI festivals set in the “real world”.
When will ‘The Crown’ season 5 release on Netflix?
It’s been a long time since Netflix last offered up a new season of The Crown, but the wait is almost over for the many devotees of the hit royal drama that are out there. As one of the most widely acclaimed original series to come from the streaming giant, The Crown has enjoyed both critical plaudits and major viewing figures across its four seasons to date, so the odds are high that season five will be another big win for the platform once it finally arrives.
