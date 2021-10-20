ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

wegotthiscovered.com

MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure

Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans mourn the impending departure of Nick Fury

Although he may not be as flamboyant as the members of the superhero team he helped form, there’s no arguing that the lynchpin of the first two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the author of The Avengers Initiative himself, Nick Fury. And while the character hasn’t been as omnipresent in the last or current phase, he’s set to come roaring back as the principal star of the upcoming Secret Invasion. But will it be Fury’s swan song in the MCU?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ fans are torn on whether or not Melisandre should appear

Melisandre is hundreds of years old when she makes the ultimate sacrifice to the Lord of Light during the Long Night in the final season of Game of Thrones, which means that a much younger version of the character is around when House of the Dragon takes place. Now, fans are trying to decide whether they want the red priestess back, or if her return would just be a forced attempt at tying the new series to the original.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fantastic Four’ fans are already freaking out as major casting news beckons

The time has almost come, Marvel lovers. After months, nay years, of fancasting, we are very possibly about to find out who has been cast as the MCU’s Fantastic Four this very weekend. One of the biggest announcements rumored to be coming from the superhero studio’s presentation at the D23 Expo this Saturday is the confirmation of the lead cast for 2024’s FF reboot. And, though we’ve still got 24 hours until the news potentially drops, folks are already losing it on social media.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Adar in ‘The Rings of Power?’ The mysterious new villain, explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 3, ‘Adar’. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is going to great lengths to keep the identity of Sauron and his minions secret. One of them — who goes by the name Adar — made his debut in the third episode, which was also deliberately named after him. But who is this new Orc commander and how seriously should we take him?
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Crown’ pauses filming out of respect for the Queen’s passing

Netflix’s The Crown has paused production out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II’s death. In a report from Deadline, a source at Netflix confirms that The Crown has been suspended temporarily. The source said, “As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ fans already dreaming of awards season glory

The first three episodes of HBO’s House of the Dragon are already generating plenty of hype, as longtime Game of Thrones fans gush over their latest opportunity to enjoy the politics, drama, and dragons of Westeros. Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen, was an instant hit when he sauntered...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

New rumor claims ‘Star Wars’ may have found its live-action Ezra Bridger

Disney is expected to drop some major announcements about its biggest franchises at this weekend’s D23 Expo, and it’s just possible that one of the most exciting bits of casting news we’ll get at the event has leaked out early. Specifically, a new rumor might have revealed who will be playing the fan-favorite role of Ezra Bridger in the live-action Star Wars TV universe.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: ‘Pinocchio’ is a charming homage to its predecessor, but still not really necessary

Did Disney realize the meta layers of turning a beloved animated movie about a wooden puppet who wants to be a real boy into a live-action film? Did it understand the movie’s own message of celebration towards someone’s essence, that which makes them unique, despite not being “real” or alike all others? That remains unclear when you watch Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of the 1940 classic Pinocchio, which continues the company’s goal of turning all of its magical 2D efforts into CGI festivals set in the “real world”.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

When will ‘The Crown’ season 5 release on Netflix?

It’s been a long time since Netflix last offered up a new season of The Crown, but the wait is almost over for the many devotees of the hit royal drama that are out there. As one of the most widely acclaimed original series to come from the streaming giant, The Crown has enjoyed both critical plaudits and major viewing figures across its four seasons to date, so the odds are high that season five will be another big win for the platform once it finally arrives.
TV SERIES

