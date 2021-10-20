🔒 Insiders, Enter here for a chance to win tickets to see the Astros play in Game 6 of the ALCS!

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Click2Houston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA victory on the road means our Houston Astros are bringing the American League Championship Series back to Minute Maid Park. Tickets are a...

www.click2houston.com

FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa hints that an extension with Astros is unlikely

Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
The Independent

Major League Baseball has shown its real face — so don’t root for anyone in the World Series

Remember April, when Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled this year’s All-Star game from Georgia to protest the state’s new restrictive voting law? At the time MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”But that was six months ago, an eternity in this country’s short attention span. Tonight’s opening game in the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will...
MLB
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
FanBuzz

Jose Altuve & His Wife Are Raising a Young Daughter

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
Click2Houston.com

Astros fans, Here’s what to expect at Games 1 & 2 of the ALCS

The Houston Astros have announced details of the festivities planned for Games One and Two of the American League Championship Series. The series against the Boston Red Sox begins with back to back games Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park. 🔒 Insiders, Win tickets to see the Astros play...
NFL
NESN

Astros Advance Past White Sox With Game 4 Win; Will Face Red Sox In ALCS

The Houston Astros are headed back to the American League Championship Series for a fifth consecutive year. Houston earned a 10-1 Game 4 victory in the AL Division Series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, claiming the best-of-five set by a 3-1 verdict. The Astros lost in the ALCS in both 2020 and 2018 (to the Boston Red Sox) while advancing to the World Series in 2019 and winning it all in 2017.
MLB
koxe.com

ALDS Game 4: Houston Astros win series by defeating Chicago White Sox; will face Red Sox in ALCS

The Houston Astros will advance to their fifth consecutive American League Championship Series, after defeating the Chicago White Sox 10-1 in Game 4 on Tuesday of their best-of-five division series matchup. Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. gave up just one solo home run to designated hitter Gavin Sheets in the second inning. McCullers pitched only four innings, allowing five hits and three walks; the Astros bullpen was perfect over the final five innings.
MLB
NESN

Here Are Red Sox-Astros Pitching Matchups For ALCS Games 1 And 2

Both the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros have shared what their starting rotation will look like for the first two games of the upcoming American League Championship Series. So what should we expect from Games 1 and 2?. Alex Cora revealed Thursday that Chris Sale will get the...
MLB
CBS Sports

2021 MLB playoffs schedule: TV channel, times for postseason as Astros win ALCS Game 1 over Red Sox

The 2021 MLB postseason is in full swing, and we know our final four teams in this year's postseason field. The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves both advanced to the LCS round on Tuesday, knocking out the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively. The Astros edged the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the ALCS on Friday. The Braves will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rematch of last year's NLCS with the series opener set for Saturday. The Dodgers edged out the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 of the NLDS.
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB playoffs top plays: Houston Astros defeat Boston Red Sox in ALCS Game 1

It was a clash of MLB postseason titans as the Houston Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 of the ALCS on FOX. Friday’s matchup included a revolving door of pitching changes, with seven players taking the mound for the Astros (Framber Valdez, Yimi García, Cristian Javier, Phil Maton, Brooks Raley, Ryne Stanek, Kendall Graveman and Ryan Pressly) and eight for the Red Sox (Chris Sale, Adam Ottavin, Josh Taylor, Ryan Brasier, Tanner Houck, Hansel Robles, Hirokazu Sawamura and Martín Pérez).
MLB
wsau.com

Astros Take Game 1 of ALCS

HOUSTON, TX (WSAU) — Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit home runs as the Houston Astros took game 1 of the ALCS over the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Friday night. Altuve’s two run homer tied the game in the sixth inning and Correa’s solo blast gave the Astros the lead in the seventh.
MLB

