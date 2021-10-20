X’s and Omar: Are Dolphins plagued by bad coaching or bad players?

The Chicago Bears are now one-third of the way through their 2021 season, and with a record of 3-3 representing them well, have been a fairly inconsistent team thus far. After getting blown out by the Los Angeles Rams in prime time to start the season, the Bears bounced back with a victory over the now 4-2 Cincinnati Bengals. A loss to the Cleveland Browns, followed by a 2-game win streak had Chicago sitting at 3-2.

