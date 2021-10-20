CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
X’s and Omar: Are Dolphins plagued by bad coaching or bad players?

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago

The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Omar Kelly and Dave Hyde discuss if the Miami Dolphins’ problem is mainly bad coaching or bad players.

