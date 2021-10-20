UCF players, Gus Malzahn react to ‘Space Game’ uniforms: ‘I love it’

For the fifth straight season, UCF will wear space-themed uniforms, and this year the program will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Space Shuttle program’s first flight when the Knights take on Memphis this Friday night.

“I think it’s cool,” Knights coach Gus Malzahn said. “I think it’s really good. I think recruits love it. I know our players love it. When the players love it and recruits love it, I love it.”

UCF is able to create these uniforms thanks to the university’s ties to the Kennedy Space Center, where 29% of employees are UCF alumni. In fact, 653 NASA awards as of last month had been won by UCF alumni while 18 UCF employees have asteroids named after them in recognition of their work.

The uniforms are white with black jersey numbers that include identification numbers to all 135 shuttle programs.

The collar of the jersey is designed to mimic the nose and wings on the Space Shuttle, with the black lines extending outward. The nameplate on the back of the jersey is based on the name patch worn on space units connected to the International Space Station.

On the left sleeve there is a reference to the wing on the Shuttle Discovery, which was ridden into space by UCF alumnus Nicole Scott. On the right sleeve there is a UCF Space Game mission patch, which is inspired by Scott’s actual mission emblems.

Finally, the helmet stripe on top features the names of 100 UCF alumni, faculty and fans who worked on the Space Shuttle program.

These details come together to form a special uniform that helps Malzahn on the recruiting trail, he said.

“It’s one of those advantages I think we have that makes us unique,” Malzahn said. “Recruits love that kind of stuff. That helps for the future with recruiting. All these guys love the videos and the uniforms and all that.”

For current members of the UCF football team, it’s a fun experience wearing the actual uniforms.

“When we get to the game, we’re going to have pictures, going to have fun with it,” defensive lineman Josh Celiscar said. “With the space game it’s just going to be great with the crowd and the new uniforms.”

While Celiscar got to wear last year’s version of the Space Game uniforms, this year will be the first chance for wide receiver Brandon Johnson, who transferred from Tennessee.

Johnson described the uniforms as “amazing.”

“I’ve always looked at it from afar and admired the uniforms,” Johnson said. “Being a part of it now, it’s crazy. I’m not going to lie. I can’t wait to get into those threads.”

Kickoff between UCF and Memphis is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .