Despite the Detroit Pistons pulling off the successful “entertaining tank job” last season, it’s likely to be another long season. Not the kind that has this team playing deep into the postseason, but more on the side of losses piling up. And that’s OK because I’m not sure too many hardcore fans anticipate a complete turnaround just because the core has had another year to grow and Cade Cunningham walked through the door.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO