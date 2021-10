If you need to get a COVID-19 vaccination or a booster, you can do so at a clinic Tuesday in Salina. Salina Family Healthcare Center is conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday in the College Center at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, 2310 Centennial Road. Look for the yard signs outside. The clinic is open to the public.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO