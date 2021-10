KRAI News by Shannon Lukens. You have less than a week to turn in your ballots. In Moffat County, 652 ballots have been turned in, with 600 returned in neighboring Rio Blanco County. In Moffat County, vote on three state ballot measures plus the school district ballot measure and two questions for the Moffat County Health Service District. Also vote for those on the County Health Service District, and school board. Eight people are on the ballot for Craig City Council. Vote for four. Ryan Hess is running unopposed for the Mayor of Craig. Mail in your ballot or drop it off in the outside drop box on the east side of the Moffat County Courthouse.

