Obituaries

Jack Cooper

Hutchinson News
 9 days ago

Stafford - Jack Cooper, 84, left this earth October 13, 2021 to join his family & friends in Heaven Born July 24, 1937 at Hutchinson he was the son of Walter Calvin and Alta Irene Darr Cooper. He was...

www.hutchnews.com

Related
WDTV

Christopher “Todd” Cooper

Christopher “Todd” Cooper, 43, of Weston passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Weston on December 5, 1977, the son of Glenda “Sue” Burkhammer Cooper and the late Verlon Guy Cooper. Forever cherishing their memories of Todd are his mother, Sue Cooper, of Weston; one son, Brandon Todd Cooper, of Weston; fiancé, Amanda Knight; two children-of-the-heart: Taylor McDougal and Alexis McDougal; two special cousins: Toni White and Zach Bennett; and three very special K-9 companions: Malcolm, Lady Bug, and Keekee. Todd was a graduate of Lewis County High School. He was a New Parts Provisioner for Pratt & Whitney Engines Services. Whether he was watching the Green Bay Packers or the WVU Mountaineers, Todd always had a blast cheering on his teams. He also looked forward to the annual football game with all the cousins at Thanksgiving time. Todd was the biggest family man you could ever meet. He cherished each and every member of his family and loved them all beyond compare. Todd loved spending time with his children. While playing video games or making frequent trips to McDonalds for coffee, Todd treasured every moment with them. He had the biggest heart and never knew a stranger. Todd was a kid at heart and enjoyed his trips to play disc golf with his family and friends. His ornery and loving nature will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Todd’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Graveside Service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens located at 2397 US Hwy 19 N in Jane Lew at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, with Reverend Pam Lloyd officiating. Inurnment will follow. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Christopher “Todd” Cooper. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WESTON, WV
thebuzzmagazines.com

Hello, Jack

Lisa and Michael Friedlander welcomed their son, Jack Hudson Friedlander, on Aug. 29. Jack is named in memory of both of his maternal great-grandfathers, Jarrell Bahme and Henry Rubenstein. Proud grandparents are Barbara and Jim Rubenstein and Fredda and Gary Friedlander. Jack has spent the first month of his life meeting great-grandmothers, aunts, uncles, and his seven first cousins. His “fur brother,” George, is adjusting well and loves playing.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ourherald.com

Jack Green

Stockbridge—Jack Green, 84, lifetime resident of Stockbridge, died Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2021 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born June 8, 1937; the son of Theodore J.W. Green Sr. and Marie Hartshorn Green. Jack attended elementary school on Stockbridge Common, then proudly became a Whitcomb Hornet in Bethel, graduating in 1956. Right out of high […]
welchnews.com

WILLIAM RICHARD COOPER

William Richard Cooper, 59, of Bartley, WV, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at his residence. Willia. You have reached content available exclusively to Welch News digital subscribers.
BARTLEY, WV
Hutchinson News

Country vibes at Hutchinson's Historic Fox Theatre

Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre turns country with North Carolina’s Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Friday, Oct. 29. Doors open at 7 for the 8 p.m. show. “We were lucky to host Shook for our 90th season,” stated Fox director Chuck Miller. “If you’re a country fan or just a fan of heartfelt music, Friday will be a good show to see.”
HUTCHINSON, KS

