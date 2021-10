Sharon McKeeman is a local mom of four and founded “Let Them Breathe” in March 2021 to fight mask mandates for children and adults. She agreed to do an interview with NBC 7, but didn’t want to divulge details of her personal life because she says she’s been receiving death threats. She said the threats are “sad” because she says she wants what every parent does – what’s best for their kids.

