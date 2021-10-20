CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tunisia says president to announce more steps that will reassure its partners

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s foreign minister told the United States on Wednesday that President Kais Saied would take more steps to reassure its international partners after he seized near total control of the country in July. During a meeting with...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
sandiegouniontribune.com

Tunisia’s President Saied revokes predecessor’s passport

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia’s President Kais Saied said Thursday he had decided to withdraw the diplomatic passport of his predecessor Moncef Marzouki. Tunisian media suggested that Saied was irked by Marzouki’s demands that France end its support for the Tunisian government. The decision on the passport was made public in a communique.
WORLD
kelo.com

Brazil senators call for records of Bolsonaro’s internet activity

BRASILIA (Reuters) – A Senate investigative committee agreed on Tuesday to request access to records of President Jair Bolsonaro’s internet activity, the latest threat to the far-right leader in a probe of his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The request comes on the day senators are scheduled to vote...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Defense Secretary Austin to visit Black Sea region to reassure allies, partners amid Russian intimidation

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Black Sea littoral states this week to reassure allies and partners as Russia flexes its military might in the strategic region. Austin will visit Georgia, Ukraine, and Romania...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kais Saied
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: More Americans, Led By Democrats And Independents, Are Increasingly Losing Faith In Biden To Pull The Economy Out Of A Nosedive

In one sense when he took office President Joe Biden was given a field of cushy political clover to walk through. Because of COVID-related fear and lockdowns, the high-octane Trump economy roared to a halt. Accordingly, once scientists better understood how to treat the virus, and the Trump administration ushered...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Some Jan. 6 witnesses spill for investigators

Steve Bannon's refusal to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Select Committee overshadows the fact that other key witnesses are providing reams of evidence to investigators. Why it matters: Four years of investigative stonewalling by the Trump administration had a demoralizing effect on Democrats, leaving the impression congressional...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab Spring#Tunis#Reuters#State Department#North African#Cabinet#Tunisians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Country
Tunisia
The Week

The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, the top-ranking U.S. military officer, warned Wednesday about a scary-sounding new "hypersonic" missile. "I don't know if it's quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it's very close to that," he said in an interview, referencing the famous Soviet satellite. Supposedly these weapons are faster, more accurate, and harder to detect than any previous nuclear weapon.
MILITARY
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US troops secretly tipped off about Iran-backed attack, bomb fragments found where they sleep, says report

After receiving a tip about an imminent Iranian-backed drone and rocket attack on a base in Syria last week, U.S. forces housed there quietly evacuated the base, unnamed military officials told Fox News on Monday. Upon returning to the base, U.S. troops reportedly found fragments from exploded munitions in places where they slept and stood guard.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Biden is replicating Afghan disaster in Somalia

"If the United States negotiates with the Taliban, is it also talking to al Shabab?" That question, asked by a faculty member after I gave a guest lecture at Somaliland’s University of Hargeisa, caught me by surprise. The Trump administration’s naive approach toward the Taliban aside, it was hard to imagine that the U.S. would do anything to empower a group like al Shabab. After all, al Shabab is an al Qaeda affiliate responsible for gunning down shoppers at Nairobi’s Westgate Mall, singling out and gunning down Christian students at Kenya’s Garissa University, and targeting civilians and government officials alike with car bombs across Somalia. Indeed, the very reason why the U.S. spent tens of millions of dollars training Somali forces was to give them the ability to counter al Shabab.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy