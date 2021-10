Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that the Packers hope to have wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling available on Thursday when they take on the Cardinals. Valdes-Scantling has been on IR for the last four weeks with a hamstring injury. His return would be a big boost for a Packers team that’s currently short-handed at the wide receiver position as Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were added to the COVID-19 reserve list. Thus, it’s even more imperative if Valdes-Scantling can be available for Week 8.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO