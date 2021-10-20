CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Terry McLaughlin: IRS would track bank accounts

By Terry McLaughlin
Union
 7 days ago

Close to $80 billion in additional spending for the Internal Revenue Service is proposed as part of the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion spending bill, currently before Congress. These funds would be intended for increased auditing of Americans’ personal financial accounts. Did you realize that the bill includes a requirement...

www.theunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

Jim de Bree | Making Sense of IRS Bank Account Scrutiny

Earlier this year, the Treasury Department proposed requiring banks to report certain information to the IRS. The proposal has become a highly charged political issue, and consequently, media and politicians have misrepresented the proposal and have stirred up populist, anti-IRS sentiments. The proposal, which as of this writing, has not...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Lois Lerner
Person
Janet Yellen
breezynews.com

Miss. Lawmakers Warn of IRS Overreach and Your Bank Account

WASHINGTON–The IRS has no business in your business, says Congressman Michael Guest. He and Mississippi’s two Republican senators are warning of a move by the Biden administration they believe will give the IRS access to almost everyone’s bank account information. The administration believes it will keep everyone honest about paying...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theportlandsun.com

Tennesseans don’t need the IRS watching their bank accounts

A proposal in Washington to require banks to report customer account transactions to the Internal Revenue Service has become a major advocacy priority for banks, and it should be top priority for all Tennesseans to oppose as well. In May, a proposal surfaced that would impose new IRS reporting mandates...
TENNESSEE STATE
pelicanpostonline.com

Graves tells IRS to stop snooping into bank accounts

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) joined colleagues in working to stop the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from snooping on Americans’ finances while infringing on our constitutional rights. Recently, the Biden Administration issued a proposal requiring banks, credit unions and other financial institutions to share with the IRS information on any account that had transactions exceeding $600. The Department of the Treasury updated the proposal to apply to any account with transactions totaling $10,000 in a year. This would be an average of only $833 a month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Bank Accounts#Privacy Rights#Congress#Americans#The Treasury Department
CBS News

U.S. Treasury amends proposal to track nearly all bank accounts

The U.S. Treasury is amending a plan to track more Americans' bank accounts to limit tax evasion by the wealthy after the proposal garnered severe pushback from the finance industry and conservative politicians. Under the proposal, first introduced in May, banks would report to the Internal Revenue Service several new...
U.S. POLITICS
thelakewoodscoop.com

Congressman Van Drew: The IRS should not be surveilling Americans’ bank accounts

The Biden Administration, following pushback from the American people and Congress, announced that they are abandoning their proposal that would require banks to report inflows and outflows totaling more than $600 a year. The administration’s revised proposal would require banks to report accounts to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that exceed $10,000 in inflows and outflows annually.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cars 108

The IRS Wants To Monitor Bank Accounts Over $600

President Joe Biden wants to give the Internal Revenue Service the ability to monitor bank accounts that have over $600 in an attempt to take down big corporations. The idea might sound like it would have the best intentions for the average everyday person, but you can also see how this could be too big of a power move for banks to have. Your finances somewhat fall into the category of privacy, and if this bill passes through congress you won't have any.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
NRVNews

Griffith: Block Expanded IRS Monitoring of Bank Accounts

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) has cosponsored H.R. 5586, the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act, in response to proposals by the Biden Administration to expand the powers of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to monitor individual bank accounts. Griffith issued the following statement:. “The Biden Administration wants to give the IRS...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Griffith co-sponsors bill to prevent IRS monitoring of bank accounts of millions of Americans

WASHINGTON — A Virginia lawmaker is co-sponsoring a bill that seeks to prohibit the Biden administration from monitoring the bank accounts of millions of Americans. U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., said Wednesday he is co-sponsoring H.R. 5586, also known as the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act. Griffith was joined by U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., in introducing the measure in the U.S. House of Representatives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
villages-news.com

Biden wants to expand IRS to surveil Americans’ bank accounts

On Friday, I introduced the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act with several colleagues to block the Biden Administration’s proposal to expand the IRS in order to surveil Americans’ bank accounts. The Biden Administration proposal would require banks and financial institutions to report data from private accounts. This would be an...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wdac.com

Resolution Keeps IRS From Bank Account Information

HARRISBURG – Two PA state senators introduced a resolution that, should it be approved by the PA Senate, would call on Congress to oppose a recently introduced effort by the Biden Administration to gain access to bank account information of private citizens and businesses. Last week, the Biden Administration released plans that would allow the Internal Revenue Service to look at bank accounts containing more than $600. York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill said this federal proposal is misguided and would not target those cheating the system, but instead capture information on nearly every PA taxpayer – individuals and businesses alike. Co-sponsor, Beaver County Sen. Camera Bartolotta said the federal proposal would be another example of law-abiding citizens being penalized for the misdeeds of others. The senators have issued a co-sponsorship memo to their colleagues seeking support for the resolution, which was referred to the state Senate Banking and Insurance Committee.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Sen. John Kennedy: IRS Bank Account Proposal Not about Taxes but Control

How much should the Internal Revenue Service know about your bank account?. That's been a controversial topic of conversation since the Biden Administration wrote a proposal to Congress calling on lawmakers to draft and pass legislation that would require financial institutions to annually report to the IRS transactions for all accounts that are worth at least $600 or contain at least $600 worth of transactions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy