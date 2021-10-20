Terry McLaughlin: IRS would track bank accounts

HARRISBURG – Two PA state senators introduced a resolution that, should it be approved by the PA Senate, would call on Congress to oppose a recently introduced effort by the Biden Administration to gain access to bank account information of private citizens and businesses. Last week, the Biden Administration released plans that would allow the Internal Revenue Service to look at bank accounts containing more than $600. York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill said this federal proposal is misguided and would not target those cheating the system, but instead capture information on nearly every PA taxpayer – individuals and businesses alike. Co-sponsor, Beaver County Sen. Camera Bartolotta said the federal proposal would be another example of law-abiding citizens being penalized for the misdeeds of others. The senators have issued a co-sponsorship memo to their colleagues seeking support for the resolution, which was referred to the state Senate Banking and Insurance Committee.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO