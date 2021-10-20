Hits & Misses: A HIT to Target taking over the Kmart space

We are looking for new team members to work in the Truckee/Tahoe area on large custom residential plumbing, radiant heating and snowmelt projects. Competitive wages, health, dental, vision, life insurance and paid sick time. Lead Journeyman Plumbers also receive company vehicle, cell phone and gas card. Please send resume to heather@nevadacountyplumbing.com or Fax to 530-477-1660. Our office is located at 12279 Loma Rica Drive, Grass Valley, CA 95945. We are headquartered in picturesque Grass Valley, California and serve Nevada County, Placer County, Sierra County, El Dorado County and now the State of Nevada. Our main goal is to provide you with efficient plumbing systems. Nevada County Plumbing works closely with contractors, superintendents, architects and suppliers. As a part of your team, we get on board and bring you our valued expertise to help solve unanticipated building problems and provide a smooth-running project. Nevada County Plumbing has partnerships with leading suppliers and we pass our savings on to our clients. Please call us (530.477.1650) to see how you can save time and expenses using our suppliers.

