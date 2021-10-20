New York Times bestselling Indigenous author Angeline Boulley will visit UW-Green Bay on Tuesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – “There’s a lot of intricate details and statutes that are required in this, so it’s important that it’s done exactly how it’s supposed to be,” said Kassie Van Remortel, Director of Government Affairs and Economic Development.That is one of the reasons why UW-Green Bay is offering a virtual Gubernatorial Election Academy in November. “We have Municipal Clerks from all over the State of Wisconsin including poll workers,” added Van Remortel.Government’s vax-or-test rule almost ready as nervous businesses wait The two-and-a-half-day course is available for anyone who wants to learn. “I’m guessing we’re going to have around 100-150 or even 200 people participating. We train over 3000 Municipal Clerks, Treasurers, and County Officials during the year,” explained Van Remortel.

