CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

New York Times bestselling Indigenous author Angeline Boulley will visit UW-Green Bay on Tuesday

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 9 days ago

GREEN BAY – Crystal Lepscier became so enamored with a book written by an Indigenous author that had been published this spring that she wanted to share it with her world. Lepscier is a huge fan of author Louise Erdrich, a citizen...

news.uwgb.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
El Paso Times

El Paso author Benjamin Alire Sáenz's newest book tops the New York Times Best Seller list

The latest work of El Paso author Benjamin Alire Sáenz is ranked No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list of young adult hardcover books. His fiction novel, "Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World" debuted in the top spot after going on sale last week. Rankings are determined by weekly sales of a book. The latest rankings reflect sales as of Oct. 16.
EL PASO, TX
Business Insider

James Patterson has the highest number of 'New York Times' bestsellers — here are his 21 best books, ranked by Goodreads members

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. James Patterson is one of the bestselling American authors of all time. Readers' top favorites include "Along Came a Spider" and "Kiss the Girls." James Patterson is a bestselling American author known for his mystery novels, thrillers, and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uwgb.edu

UW-Green Bay in New York

Thanks to an alumna, Rome, NY has a piece of UW-Green Bay. Discovered recently on social media… Emily Fecteau ’21 (Communication) graduated from UW-Green Bay in May 2021. “I drove from Green Bay back to NH where I’m from but on the way back home I stop and visit my family In Rome, NY. We always go to the Savoy (local restaurant) when we visit and I noticed when I started at GB that they didn’t have our pennant so I brought one and it’s a big deal if you are the first to get a pennant on the wall of the Savoy! 💚”
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Entertainment
kidnewsradio.com

New York Times best selling author in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Some families who traveled to Idaho Falls Tuesday might be at home right now with a neat addition to their newest book. New York Times best selling author Brandon Mull was at the Barnes and Noble inside the Grand Teton Mall for a book signing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
fsunews.com

Ottessa Moshfegh, New York Times best-selling author, visits FSU

Many fans of author Otessa Moshfegh were introduced to her work through TikTok. The social media app, beyond the memes, viral videos and all the other entertaining white noise that can be found, features a cutting edge algorithm which provides users with a seemingly endless feed of content, tailor-made to their specific interests and hobbies. In addition to sure-fire content the algorithm predicts users will enjoy, occasionally, it also provides users with content recommendations it is not too sure about.
TV & VIDEOS
uwgb.edu

‘Book Bites’ – J P Leary discusses ‘The Story of Act 31: How Native History Came to Wisconsin Classrooms’

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, from 7 tp 7:30 p.m. author and UW-Green Bay Associate Professor J P Leary discusses his book, “The Story of Act 31: How Native History Came to Wisconsin Classrooms.” Since its passage in 1989, a state law known as Act 31 requires that all students in Wisconsin learn about the history, culture, and tribal sovereignty of Wisconsin’s federally recognized tribes. The Story of Act 31 details the law’s inception-tracing its origins to a court decision in 1983 that affirmed American Indian hunting and fishing treaty rights in Wisconsin, and to the violent public outcry that followed the court’s decision. Leary paints a picture of controversy stemming from past policy decisions that denied generations of Wisconsin students the opportunity to learn about tribal history. More information at this link.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
uwgb.edu

UW-Green Bay launches speaker series honoring former professor’s legacy

What do the famed English historian, author and member of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament E.P. Thompson, New York Times columnist David Brookes and original 1960s freedom rider, civil rights activist and entrepreneur Hank Thomas all have in common?. They’ve all come to Green Bay with the help of a...
GREEN BAY, WI
pbs.org

Best Mystery Books of 2021: Recommended by Bestselling Authors

If you’re a true-blue MASTERPIECE Mystery! fan, you probably make a beeline for the mystery section at the bookstore, too! We’ve assembled new mystery novel recommendations from some of the best mystery writers out there. Each author suggests a title published this year—one they think our audience will love. Dig in!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uwgb.edu

UW-Green Bay to host virtual Gubernatorial Election Academy in Nov. | WFRV

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – “There’s a lot of intricate details and statutes that are required in this, so it’s important that it’s done exactly how it’s supposed to be,” said Kassie Van Remortel, Director of Government Affairs and Economic Development.That is one of the reasons why UW-Green Bay is offering a virtual Gubernatorial Election Academy in November. “We have Municipal Clerks from all over the State of Wisconsin including poll workers,” added Van Remortel.Government’s vax-or-test rule almost ready as nervous businesses wait The two-and-a-half-day course is available for anyone who wants to learn. “I’m guessing we’re going to have around 100-150 or even 200 people participating. We train over 3000 Municipal Clerks, Treasurers, and County Officials during the year,” explained Van Remortel.
GREEN BAY, WI
TIME

‘A Cultural Touchstone.’ Author Jason Reynolds Remembers Iconic Illustrator Jerry Pinkney

Children’s book illustrator Jerry Pinkney, who died on Oct. 20 at the age of 81, was a cultural touchstone. Whether he was illustrating tales about Reverend Martin Luther King or Black cowboys, I don’t know if anyone has accomplished bringing Black history and culture—and Black beauty—to life through illustrations with the consistency and vigor that Pinkney did, and for as long he did.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Green Bay#Bestseller#New York Times#Indigenous#The Sault Ste#Netflix#Higher Ground
uwgb.edu

UW-Green Bay and Bay de Noc Community College (Bay College) enter agreement to provide more Environmental Engineers

GREEN BAY, Wis.—Leaders from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology (CSET) and Bay College (Escanaba, Wis.) have created a pathway for students who complete their Water Resource Management associate’s degree from Bay College to transfer seamlessly to earn a bachelor’s degree from UW-Green Bay in Environmental Engineering Technology.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Fox11online.com

UW-Green Bay reaches 70% vaccination rate

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay is that latest UW college to reach the 70% student COVID-19 vaccination goal. The goal was encouraged by UW System’s 70 for 70 campaign. Once a UW college reaches 70%, students will be eligible for scholarships. "I continue to be incredibly proud of how...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

UW-Green Bay and Bay College Look to Bring More Environmental Engineers to the Region

Leaders from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s College of Science, Engineering, and Technology (CSET) and Bay College in Escanaba have joined forces. The two colleges have created a pathway for students who complete their Water Resource Management associate’s degree from Bay College to transfer seamlessly to earn a bachelor’s degree from UW-Green Bay in Environmental Engineering Technology.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy