Fort Payne, AL

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office searches for man, arrests woman after Fort Payne house search

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 6 days ago

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A man ran from authorities during a house search Tuesday night, and authorities are searching for him.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were called to a home on Fruit Farm Road in Fort Payne around 5 p.m. Tuesday to recover stolen property.

When arriving, Ethan Rogers, 32, ran away from authorities. The Sheriff’s Office, along with Fort Payne Police, Mentone Police, set up a perimeter, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit was called to assist with the search, with authorities unable to locate Rogers.

Anyone with information on Rogers’s location should call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801.

In addition, Karen Henderson, 55, was arrested at the house and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on an $8,000 bond.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

