Huascar Ynoa scratched from NLCS Game 4, Braves name Jesse Chavez starter

 6 days ago
The Atlanta Braves made a last-minute change to their Game 4 starter on Wednesday.

After announcing that Huascar Ynoa would start as the opener of a bullpen game, the Braves announced that he was being scratched due to shoulder inflammation and that Jesse Chavez would instead get the start.

The Braves are coming off a heart-wrenching 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. However, they are still in the driver's seat, up 2-1 in the National League Championship Series.

Chavez pitched in Tuesday’s Game 3, allowing two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning, but has not allowed an earned run in 3.1 innings pitched this postseason. He has been used as an opener before and pitched well this season, posting a 2.14 ERA in 33.2 innings pitched.

Manager Brian Snitker will have several other arms available tonight including Drew Smyly. Smyly hasn't pitched in a game since October 2 but he, Chavez and A.J. Minter will need to be just good enough to get to the high-leverage relievers in the back end.

The Braves bullpen has a 2.70 ERA in the postseason, so they seem completely prepared to handle a bullpen game in Game 4.

92.9 The Game

