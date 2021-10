Albany has cleared the way for an environmentally advanced series of housing units in the heart of Buffalo's West Side. For PUSH Buffalo, this 49-unit project has been in the works for years and the international supply chain crisis is making it more expensive. The key element of the 12 new buildings and the two rehabs is that they will be net-zero, requiring no additional energy, with key elements from geothermal heat and hot water to heat pumps. It's part of the state's push to start reversing rising environmental effects of using fossil fuels.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO