Today is the final day for state employees to get vaccinated according to the proclamation put out by Governor Jay Inslee. On Saturday night, after 22 years of dedicated service, a Washington State Trooper resigned, in his words, because he is "dirty" (unvaccinated). After he thanked the citizens of Yakima County and his fellow officers, he let Jay Inslee know exactly how he feels about the vaccination mandate, with his final words being, "Jay Inslee can kiss my ass."

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO