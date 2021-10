Ten years ago, in 2011, Sadie Dupuis recorded the first album under the moniker Speedy Ortiz, The Death of Speedy Ortiz. Being a one-woman band back then, she played and recorded all the instruments herself. A lot has changed since then, and now, Speedy Ortiz is no longer a solo project but a whole band. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, the band will re-release the debut along with their EP Cop Kicker. Together with some bonus tracks, the entire album is named The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker …Forever, which is set to be released on November 12t via Carpark Records.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO