Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur star Tanguy Ndombele wants Real Madrid move. According to Defensa Central (h/t football.london), Tanguy Ndombele has been looking for a move away from Tottenham Hotspur and wants to join Real Madrid. Ndombele made the switch from Lyon to the Lilywhites for £54million as the initial figure, rising to £63million with add-ons. The midfielder has struggled with consistency at the North London club.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO