Editor’s Note: Every election cycle, The Battalion invites local candidates to make their case to students. What does the future of College Station look like? That was the question I asked myself before I decided to enter the race for College Station City Council Place 4. What could College Station be in the next 30 years? I use 30 years as the marker because I have lived in this city my entire life. I have grown up with College Station. I’ve seen where it was and want to help lead it where it can go. I grew up an Aggie attending Bonfire and football games, making trips to campus to do research on school projects and attending performances at Rudder Theatre. I’m the proudest member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 2011. I’m not too far removed from being a student myself and am well aware of the weight of the issues facing students today. You need help with housing. You need more reliable transportation city-wide. I needed those things, too. It’s time we make a change.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO