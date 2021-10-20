CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers optimistic Garoppolo will return for SNF vs. Colts

By Jack Browne
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday he's "pretty optimistic" quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be ready to play in Sunday night's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, according to David Lombardi of...

www.thescore.com

