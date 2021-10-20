CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Deshaun Watson Could Be Traded By the End of the Week

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 6 days ago

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn't played a snap for Houston this season after demanding earlier this year.

The three-time Pro Bowler may get his wish in the near future according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

"The Texans could finally be getting closer to trading quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins," McClain wrote on Wednesday. "Even though the NFL trading deadline isn’t until Nov. 2, a deal could go down this week, according to people familiar with the negotiations."

The Dolphins seem "more determined" to get a deal done following Sunday's loss to Jacksonville according to McClain.

Miami and Houston have discussed a potential deal on and off for months. Watson's ongoing legal trouble has gotten in the way of a trade up to this point.

He's currently facing civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct against 22 women. The NFL still hasn't put Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list, but he isn't practicing or playing for the Texans.

For more, read McClain's report here.

