On the day of the extension deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks locked up one of their two players from the 2018 NBA Draft. As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks have agreed to a two-year extension with Grayson Allen worth $20 million. The Bucks traded for Allen during this past offseason from the Memphis Grizzlies, and despite not having played a regular season game with the franchise, it looks like they believe he will fit in just fine as the team looks to defend their NBA title.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO