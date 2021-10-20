CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Texans and Dolphins in 'serious negotiations' for Deshaun Watson

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Miami Dolphins may have a new quarterback entering their building to replace Tua Tagovailoa.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle is reporting that the Dolphins and Texans are in talks, and a deal involving Deshaun Watson could be done as soon as this week.

“The Dolphins have been talking to the Texans about Watson off and on for months, and those talks have intensified into serious negotiations,” McClain said in an article (subscription) on Wednesday.

Miami has been rumored to be interested in Watson since he was made available by the team during the offseason. However, the price and ongoing legal situation have kept the Dolphins, and other teams, away.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has been asking for an assortment of high draft picks and potentially players as well.

Watson’s no-trade clause has also thrown a wrench into things, but with Houston keeping him from playing, he may be willing to waive that just to get out of the organization.

There’s no guarantee that Watson is allowed to play if he’s traded to Miami, but if he is, the move would immediately change the direction of a team that’s trying to stay afloat.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

