NFL

Report: Watson Trade Coming Soon?

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 6 days ago

The long-rumored Miami Dolphins trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson could be on the verge of happening.

The Dolphins have intensified their pursuit in the aftermath of a five-game losing and a deal could struck this week, according to longtime NFL reporter John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

If the Dolphins are going to acquire Watson during the 2021 season, they'll have to do so before the trade deadline, which is Nov. 2, two days after Miami faces the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

There's no word on the compensation that would be involved in a Watson trade, though it's been reported many time the initial asking price began with three first-round picks as well as other assets. It's also possible any team trading for Watson would want some kind of protection because of his legal situation.

Watson continues to be the subject of police and NFL investigations after 22 massage therapists accused him of sexual misconduct.

The NFL has not disciplined Watson yet, but the Texans have made him inactive every week.

Watson requested a trade from the Texans early in the offseason, and the Dolphins were among the teams said to be interested from the start. Other teams said to be in the mix at one point or another included the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract and it's been often reported his preference is to play in Miami.

The Dolphins have an extra first-round pick in the 2023 draft from the San Francisco 49ers as the result of their trade down from third to 12th in the 2021 NFL draft, along with an extra fourth-round pick as a result of a 2021 draft trade with Pittsburgh.

