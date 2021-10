The City of Sedalia announced the promotion of Deputy Fire Chief (and interim chief) Matthew Irwin to Fire Chief on Tuesday morning. "Chief Irwin has been an integral part of the fire department for over 24 years, steadily promoting up through the ranks holding each position within the department. Serving quite capably as Deputy Fire Chief for the last three years made him a logical choice to fill in as Interim Fire Chief upon Chief Harrell's retirement in August of this year. And now, his demonstrated abilities in this capacity makes the decision to promote him to Fire Chief an easy one.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO