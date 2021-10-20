CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Former SKID ROW Manager Recalls Having To Explain To SEBASTIAN BACH Why He Wasn't Receiving Publishing Royalties

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with Golden Robot's "Conversations With..." video podcast, veteran talent manager Doc McGhee, who has worked with KISS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BON JOVI and SKID ROW, among many others, spoke about the importance of musical chemistry within a band and the role of a lead singer in any group....

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 41

Adam Fiedler
7d ago

thats why he a vaxx shill now. they will even pay that guy to promote vaccine like anyone listen to anyone right now. excellent marketing gentlemen I was not expecting that 👏

Reply
14
John Donny
6d ago

Too many ego's. They were nobody's before they got together. They hit the big time together and put out a couple good albums. Then they went their own ways and.......nothing. They are all living off the fumes of that brief period. They should have realized each others contributions and kept it going. Even if that meant seeing each other only on stage..

Reply(3)
6
thethirdman
7d ago

Sebastian Bach is a dumbass, who'd a guessed?

Reply
35
