CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow, S&P 500 Finish Day Near Records

stockxpo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks rose Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average stopping just short of fresh record highs. The S&P 500 added 0.4%, a sixth straight session of gains, as of 4 p.m. ET, and the Dow picked up 0.4%, or 152 points, to 35609. Both were just below...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

S&P 500, Dow Withstand Facebook Slide to Close at Record Highs

Investing.com – The S&P 500 and Dow closed at record highs Tuesday, despite losing some steam into the close as a Facebook-fueled wobble in communication services stifled upside momentum. The S&P 500 rose 0.18% to close at a record of 4,574.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.04% to close...
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Notch Closing Records

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average cruised to another pair of closing records Tuesday after solid earnings and upbeat consumer data gave investors a fresh dose of economic optimism. Both benchmarks advanced from Monday’s record closes. The Dow added less than 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%....
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock futures are mildly higher after Dow, S&P close at records

U.S. stock index futures were mildly higher during early morning trading on Wednesday after the Dow and S&P closed at record highs as earnings season continues. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 37 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both also traded in mildly positive territory.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Futures slip after record run for S&P 500, Dow

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and the Dow looked set to ease from record levels on Wednesday as a drop in commodity prices and fresh regulatory crackdown in China dented optimism around strong quarterly earnings. Shares of energy firms including Chevron tracked lower oil prices, while major lenders such as...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Wobble Amid McDonald’s, Other Earnings

Stocks were poised to waver around record highs as investors examined results from more of the biggest U.S. companies. Futures for the S&P 500 edged down about 0.1% Wednesday, a day after the broad stocks gauge closed at an all-time high for the 57th time this year. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average—which also closed Tuesday at a record—ticked down less than 0.1% Wednesday. Contracts for the technology-focused Nasdaq-100 lost 0.2%.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow slips from a record as earnings season rally eases, falling for the first time 4 days

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell from a record high on Wednesday as the momentum from the strong earnings season stated to fade. The 30-stock average dipped 80 points, falling for the first time in four days. The S&P 500 traded near the flatline, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite traded 0.5% higher amid a jump in Microsoft shares.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks of earnings reporters would add nearly 80 points to the Dow's price

Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Rise Amid Earnings From McDonald’s, Coca-Cola

Stocks wavered between small gains and losses Wednesday as investors examined earnings results from more of the biggest U.S. companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% a day after the broad stocks gauge closed at an all-time high for the 57th time this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average—which also closed Tuesday at a record—was down 0.4%, while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.5%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Jones Company#Earnings Reports#Nasdaq Composite Index#Biogen#Bmo Family Office#Multiasset
Reuters

Microsoft, Alphabet lift Nasdaq but cyclicals weigh on S&P 500

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq rose on Wednesday boosted by gains in Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet on the heels of their quarterly results, but a drop in oil prices and a pullback in Treasury yields weighed on cyclical sectors and capped gains on the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow transports fall for first time in 10 trading days

The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investing.com

S&P 500, Dow Close at Record Highs as Tesla Accelerates to Join $1T Club

Investing.com – The S&P 500 and Dow closed at record highs Monday, driven by a Tesla-powered rally in consumer discretionary, and gains in energy ahead of quarterly earnings from big tech. The S&P 500 rose 0.49% to a closing record high of 4,566.92. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.19%,...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

S&P 500, Dow Make Record Highs As Tesla Joins $1 Trillion Club; Could Market Pull Back?

After taking a one-day break, the stock market resumed its October rally Monday, as good fortunes for Tesla (TSLA) carried over to multiple indexes. The electric-vehicle maker raced nearly 13% to a new high, sending its market capitalization above $1 trillion. The move was a key factor in the Nasdaq composite's 0.9% gain and…
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500, Dow open at record peak as investors eye tech earnings

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened at record highs on Tuesday, helped by upbeat results from companies including United Parcel Service, while investor focus turned towards results from Microsoft and Alphabet later in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 49.90 points, or...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Nab Third-Straight Record Close

The S&P 500 hit a third-straight record high on Tuesday, as investor sentiment continued to strengthen amid a mostly strong earnings season. The Dow and Nasdaq also closed in the black, with the former notching its own third-straight record close. Facebook's (FB) post-earnings bear gap weighed on the tech sector, however, some of this sentiment was saved by strong quarterly reports from United Parcel Service (UPS), and General Electric (GE).
STOCKS
NBC New York

What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Rise After S&P and Dow Set New Records

U.S. stock futures were higher Tuesday morning, as Wall Street looked to build on Monday's record close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500. Dow futures implied an opening gain of more than 100 points, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also were firmly in the green. The blue-chip Dow has risen in four of its past five sessions, while the broad S&P has posted eight positive sessions in its past nine. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which outperformed Monday, enters Tuesday 1.15% off its record high. (CNBC)
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow rises 100 points to another all-time high amid strong earnings

U.S. stocks climbed to record levels on Tuesday as major corporations continued to turn in solid quarterly results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 100 points to touch another all-time high. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, hitting an intraday record as well. The Nasdaq Composite traded 0.6% higher, sitting 0.5% below its record high. The blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 closed Monday’s session at their respective records.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy