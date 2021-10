Police in the U.K. charged a 25-year-old man Thursday with murder after he stabbed a British lawmaker to death. Authorities say that Ali Harbi Ali, a Londoner with Somali heritage, was responsible for the killing of David Amess last week. He has also been charged with “the preparation of terrorist acts” after claiming he is affiliated with the Islamic State.

