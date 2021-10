When the sun is shining in the sky, it’s not hard to feel inspired and want to step out into the great outdoors and burn a few calories. But when the cold winds of winter arrive, the idea of hunkering down around a fireplace with a mug of hot chocolate seems far more enticing. So how do you stay in shape when the cooler weather arrives? Live Science spoke to the experts and found six ways to keep exercising in winter.

WORKOUTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO