Kane Mountain hike EASY

outdoors.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKane Mountain North Trail, Green Lake Road, Shaker Mountain Wild Forest,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Enjoy the fall colors and weather...

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

AT Day Hike - Macedonia Brook Stroll (C3/4CD, Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. This is a 3.0 mile hike on mostly easy trails at a leisurely pace ending back at the pavilion for the BBQ. Bring your knowledge of fauna & flora and any historical knowledge of Macedonia Brook SP and surrounding area to share. Bring: 1.5 liters of water, trail snacks and appropriate footwear for woodland hiking. Meet: 12:30 in the parking lot across from pavilion. Families welcome. Anyone under 18 yrs must be accompanied by an adult and release form signed by legal guardian or parent.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Best Hiking Shirts for Backpacking and Day Hikes

The best hiking shirts are comfortable, lightweight, breathable, and don’t hold moisture. You want something that you can wear for days at a time, is easy to layer, and is versatile enough to get you through the varying hiking seasons. There are a wide variety of hiking shirts, and many...
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

FallFest Hike of the Rock Circuit

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Let's hike the Rock Circuit in the Middlesex Fells this Sunday! Exact meeting place and time will be sent to registered participants only. Come and celebrate the amazing New England fall with a beautiful hike through the Middlesex Fells. It's around 2.8 miles hike with 269 ft of elevation gain with a few excellent views. The trip is suitable for hikers who're comfortable with moderate to moderate pace (1 - 1.5 mph) and have done a recent hike of similar nature. Note: To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified.
LIFESTYLE
#Weather#The Amsterdam Home Depot
outdoors.org

Hike North and Middle Tripyramid #FallFest

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for this rigorous hike to bag two 4,000 footers in the fall. We will loop up and over North Tripyramid via the Pine Bend trail, tag Middle Tripyramid, then descend the Sabbaday Brook trail to our vehicles. This means we'll start the hike with a 1.0 mi walk on the Kancamagus. In addition to all the normal warm, non-cotton layers, traction of some sort will be required. There is a $5 fee to park at Sabbaday Falls trailhead, or you must have an appropriate US Government annual pass. Total of 11 mile and 3150 elevation gain. This will be a strenuous hike with many brook crossings and some very steep, rough terrain. Participants must have recent experience on hikes with similar distance and elevation gain. Click Register Now to sign up. To be confirmed on this hike, call Jason at 603-406-0365 before 9 PM. Trip details including start time will be sent a week before the hike. Trip will be weather dependent, determined 1-2 days before the hike.
HOBBIES
outdoors.org

Backpack to Slide Mountain in the Catskills (#FallFest event)

Registration is required for this activity. Backpack to the state tent site near the Slide Mountain summit in the Catskills. Great fall views! (Weather permitting.) Moderate pace. Some portions of the trail are moderately steep. Approximate one-way distance: just under 5 miles. Altitude gain: about 1800 feet. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Fall Backpacking in the Douglas State Forest

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a two-day, one-night backpack in the Douglas State Forest, together we'll experience the beauty of fall, hiking along rolling woodland trails including the Midstate, Reservoir and Saddle Trail. We will be hiking 9.5 miles to the Wallum Lake shelter on day 1, and returning 8.5 miles on day 2, with a little over 1,000 feet of elevation gain over 2 days. Frequent stops will be made to enjoy the many scenic water views, as well as historic stone foundations, and the enchanted Cedar Swamp. This is a loop hike over easy-average terrain with some hills, at a moderate pace of 1.5-2 mph. Each hiker must have all required gear, clothing, food, and water to be self-sufficient for a 2-day 1-night backpack. Starting time and location will be communicated once you are confirmed registered. Participants will be asked about their past hiking experience and must be in good physical condition. You must have recently hiked with similar distance and elevation gain. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local/state guidelines.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
outdoors.org

Mattatuck Trail: Echo Lake Rd to Black Forest State Park

Registration is required for this activity. This is an +11-mile out and back with 2,500+ of elevation gain and will go through the challenging terrain of Watertown and Thomaston Connecticut. This will be a fast-paced hike and participants will need to be well-conditioned. You will be rewarded with a visit to one of the Leatherman Caves, a view from Cranes lookout, and Jericho Brook Falls. You do not have to register at the AMC site. Just RSVP here and if accepted you will be moved from the "Waitlist" to "Going". You will need to sign the liability agreement at the trailhead. The group size is being limited to 10 to keep the trail impact to a minimum and accommodate parking. Boots on trail at 9:00am. Only Meetup will have any updates or changes. Please cancel within 48 hours so people on wait list can attend". AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers able to hike fast paced (2 to 2.5 MPH) 12+ miles with few stops. Stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures and post them on Meetup for AMC photo contest. DOGS okay but you check/obey park regulations. Required Equipment: least 2.0 liters H2O, snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, hiking poles and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials.
LIFESTYLE
mountainlake.org

A Reservation to Hike

New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation and the Ausable Club have teamed up to test a pilot program that requires hikers to reserve parking spots at the Adirondack Mountain Reserve lot in Keene Valley. It’s one of the steps being taken to try to help better manage the growing crowds of hikers using some of the most popular trailheads in the Adirondack High Peaks. AMR’s John Schuler and Keene Town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson give us their assessment of the first year of this three-year experiment. To learn more: www.hikeamr.org.
KEENE VALLEY, NY
outdoors.org

Caribou Loop Evans Notch FALLFEST

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike up Caribou Mountain (2818 ft) in Evans Notch . Caribou has an expansive 360 degree view from the summit and a waterfall on the the Loop trail. We will ascend via the Mud Brook Trail and go down the Caribou Loop Trail for a total of 6.6 miles with an elevation gain of 1958 ft. This is a moderately difficult hike.
LIFESTYLE
hometownsource.com

Take a Hike!

Fall has arrived and what better time to lace up your shoes and go for a hike? The cooler temperatures are perfect for being outdoors and the vibrant colors of the trees make for a beautiful view. For some, hiking can seem like a strenuous exercise and therefore don’t take part. However, according to Merriam-Webster dictionary, a hike is simply defined as “to walk a long distance especially for pleasure or exercise”.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hiking Fall River Bioreserve

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Email leader to register: chair@amcsem.org. Enjoy a 5 mile hike in the Fall River Bioreserve -16,000 acres in the heart of the Southeastern Massachusetts region. The hike will be 2-3 hours. Beginner hikers welcome! You must have recently walked a comparable distance. Trails are mostly flat. Be prepared to step over tree roots and some rocks. Sturdy shoes required; sneakers are okay. No open-toed shoes. Dress for the weather. Heavy rain or thunderstorms will cancel. Group size will be limited. As with all AMC hikes, we start as a group and end as a group; nobody is left behind. This is one in a regular series of hikes at different locations in the Bioreserve. The exact location will be emailed to registrants who email the leader to register. No pets.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hiking Big Pocono State Park

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

#FallFest Moat Mountain Traverse (20s/30s/YAH)

Registration is required for this activity. Come see the Fall foliage in the White Mountains! The Moats are lovely, scenic mountains on the Maine side of the White Mountains, and while they are not the tallest around, they are quite scenic! This strenuous hike will take us over South, Middle, and North Moat Mountains as we cover about 10 miles and gain 3200 feet of elevation. Additional details, including meeting time and place, will be emailed to those who register.
BICYCLES

