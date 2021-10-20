Kane Mountain hike EASY

Registration is required for this activity. This is an +11-mile out and back with 2,500+ of elevation gain and will go through the challenging terrain of Watertown and Thomaston Connecticut. This will be a fast-paced hike and participants will need to be well-conditioned. You will be rewarded with a visit to one of the Leatherman Caves, a view from Cranes lookout, and Jericho Brook Falls. You do not have to register at the AMC site. Just RSVP here and if accepted you will be moved from the "Waitlist" to "Going". You will need to sign the liability agreement at the trailhead. The group size is being limited to 10 to keep the trail impact to a minimum and accommodate parking. Boots on trail at 9:00am. Only Meetup will have any updates or changes. Please cancel within 48 hours so people on wait list can attend". AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers able to hike fast paced (2 to 2.5 MPH) 12+ miles with few stops. Stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures and post them on Meetup for AMC photo contest. DOGS okay but you check/obey park regulations. Required Equipment: least 2.0 liters H2O, snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, hiking poles and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials.

