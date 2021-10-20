Kane Mountain hike EASY

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a two-day, one-night backpack in the Douglas State Forest, together we'll experience the beauty of fall, hiking along rolling woodland trails including the Midstate, Reservoir and Saddle Trail. We will be hiking 9.5 miles to the Wallum Lake shelter on day 1, and returning 8.5 miles on day 2, with a little over 1,000 feet of elevation gain over 2 days. Frequent stops will be made to enjoy the many scenic water views, as well as historic stone foundations, and the enchanted Cedar Swamp. This is a loop hike over easy-average terrain with some hills, at a moderate pace of 1.5-2 mph. Each hiker must have all required gear, clothing, food, and water to be self-sufficient for a 2-day 1-night backpack. Starting time and location will be communicated once you are confirmed registered. Participants will be asked about their past hiking experience and must be in good physical condition. You must have recently hiked with similar distance and elevation gain. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local/state guidelines.
Comments / 0