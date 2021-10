The girls volleyball team finally had the chance to come back and play the sport they love after almost two years of school closures. According to Coach Jenevieve Nixon, the team started practice during the summer to prepare for the upcoming season. It was an adjustment since COVID-19 screening was mandatory on a daily basis. On top of that, the transition from virtual school to in-person was difficult. That included trouble breathing in the masks while practicing.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO