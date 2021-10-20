CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Phelps Health vaccine clinic to be Oct. 21

By Phelps Health
phelpscountyfocus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhelps Health is hosting a first, second, and third dose Pfizer vaccination clinic from 5-7...

www.phelpscountyfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Health Clinics Prepare To Offer Pfizer COVID Vaccines To Younger Children

DENVER (CBS4) – The White House is preparing for the government to authorize use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. The federal plan includes delivering the vaccine to thousands of pediatric and primary care offices, as well as hundreds of community health centers and pharmacies to administer the shots to kids. Several offices in Colorado are working with the state to prepare for this. (credit: CBS) On Wednesday, White House officials said they’ve secured enough supply to vaccinate about 28 million kids. One of the health centers that will participate in administering the shot to children in Denver...
DENVER, CO
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Schools’ Schedule of Flu Vaccine Clinics for Students Oct 27 – Nov 5

Bulloch County Schools’ flu vaccine clinic locations and schedules for students:. The school district will also host flu vaccine clinics at each of its schools for students in grades Pre-Kindergarten through 12. Schools sent Student Flu Vaccination packets home with students the week of October 4. Parents who were interested in their child receiving a flu vaccine at school, completed and returned an interest/permission form to their child’s school by October 12. We are unable to accept additional appointments for these school clinics, but families can also visit the Bulloch County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for a flu shot.
HEALTH
heartoftherockiesradio.com

HRRMC to Host Community Vaccination Clinic Friday, Oct. 22nd

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is partnering with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to offer a free mobile community vaccination clinic on Friday, Oct. 22nd. The clinic will take place from 10 am to 5 pm and will be located in the parking lot of...
SALIDA, CO
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has a Major Booster Update for You

Millions of Pfizer recipients are getting additional shots right now, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to approve a booster dose of that vaccine for certain groups of people at the end of September. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been warned to hold off on seeking out additional shots, however, since the FDA and CDC advisory committees have not yet authorized a booster for either of those two vaccines, nor have they suggested mixing and matching Pfizer with them. The FDA's committee is set to vote on whether or not to approve Moderna's booster proposal on Oct. 14, but the agency just spoke out about Moderna boosters in a new report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
survivornet.com

22-Year-Old Alabama Man With Synovial Sarcoma Marries Love of His Life From the Comfort of His Hospital Bed; Understanding Sarcoma Cancer

Eric Turner, 22, married the love of his life from the comfort of his hospital bed last week. In 2018, Turner was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma. A synovial sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that can come from different types of soft tissue, such as muscle or ligaments. This type of sarcoma accounts for 5% to 10% of soft-tissue tumors.
ALABAMA STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues, Says UNM Study

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take These Supplements

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS

