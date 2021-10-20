CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statewide winter weather drill set for Oct. 21 provides critical training for new plow operators

By MoDOT
phelpscountyfocus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnowy weather is just around the corner. In preparation, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will hold its annual winter operations drill on Thursday, Oct. 21. With high turnover rates and many positions still open, the training is more critical than ever. “With nearly 20% of our plow operators...

northwestmoinfo.com

MoDOT Annual Winter Operations Drill Set For Thursday

Snowy weather is just around the corner. In preparation, the Missouri Department of Transportation will hold its annual winter operations drill on Thursday, October 21. During the drill, motorists may notice increased numbers of MoDOT vehicles on state routes. In rural areas, crews will deploy after 8 a.m. In urban...
