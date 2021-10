HIGH POINT, NC (October 11, 2021) – The Salvation Army of High Point is excited to host its annual fall festival event and celebration, in late October. The Fall Festival celebration will be held outdoors, is family friendly, and open to the public! Admission is free. During the Fall Festival, The Salvation Army will provide free hotdogs and candy to local community members who attend! A Costume Contest and outdoor games will allow the entire family to have a spooktacular time! Please arrive early as food stations will close at 7:30pm in order for the costume contest to begin! To ensure the safety of all guests, The Salvation Army of High Point is asking all participants to practice social distancing while having fun!

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO