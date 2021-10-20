With Departure to Wilson Sonsini, Quinn Emanuel Loses Another Practice Leader

Since early August 2021, Wilson Sonsini has added three experienced trial lawyers as partners in California. Jaffe represents clients in high-stakes intellectual property litigation, focusing on patent litigation and trade secret litigation. He specializes in working with emerging technologies, particularly autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence; he has also litigated matters concerning touch screen sensor design, cryptography, business intelligence software, network security, graphical user interfaces, object-oriented programming, and wireless network design. He has a national practice and has litigated cases before the International Trade Commission and federal and state courts throughout the United States.

