With Departure to Wilson Sonsini, Quinn Emanuel Loses Another Practice Leader

By Dylan Jackson
Law.com
 6 days ago

Wilson Sonsini has hired Quinn Emanuel autonomous vehicle practice chair Jordan Jaffe in San Francisco. Jaffe's departure comes as the firm sees other losses this month to firms such as White & Case, Willkie...

www.law.com

Business Insider

Jordan Jaffe Joins Wilson Sonsini's Litigation Practice In San Francisco

Since early August 2021, Wilson Sonsini has added three experienced trial lawyers as partners in California. Jaffe represents clients in high-stakes intellectual property litigation, focusing on patent litigation and trade secret litigation. He specializes in working with emerging technologies, particularly autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence; he has also litigated matters concerning touch screen sensor design, cryptography, business intelligence software, network security, graphical user interfaces, object-oriented programming, and wireless network design. He has a national practice and has litigated cases before the International Trade Commission and federal and state courts throughout the United States.
LAW
Law.com

O'Melveny Lands Entertainment Leader From Manatt, With Cross-Border Practice

Lindsay Conner, the leader of Manatt's entertainment group, has jumped to O'Melveny. Conner brings a client roster that includes AT&T, Showtime Entertainment and East West Bank, among others. Entertainment dealmaker Lindsay Conner has joined O’Melveny & Myers in its Century City office, the firm announced Monday. Conner was previously the...
BUSINESS
#White Case#Atlanta#Departures#Willkie Farr Gallagher#King Spalding#Ai#Sonos
Law.com

Freshfields Continues US Life Sciences Push, Adds Arnold & Porter Partner Duo

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has hired two more partners to its U.S. life sciences practice, almost six months after it grabbed Hogan Lovells’ New York corporate head to lead its growth. Kristen Riemenschneider and Vinita Kailasanath will join the firm’s Washington D.C. and Silicon Valley bases respectively, according to a firm...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Fox News Brings On Kirkland & Ellis Partner as Deputy GC

Kirkland & Ellis litigation partner Steve Potenza has joined Fox News Media as deputy general counsel, the company announced on Tuesday. Potenza, based in New York, was also in the government, regulatory and internal investigation groups. He became part of Kirkland in 2016 when all the lawyers from his former firm, appellate boutique Bancroft PLLC, joined the top-ranked Am Law 100 giant. He started his legal career as an associate at Cravath, Swaine & Moore.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Google
Law.com

Morrison & Foerster Reps UPS and AAA in Suit Over Arbitration Judgement

Morrison & Foerster on Monday removed a lawsuit against UPS and American Arbitration Association to California Central District Court. The suit, over an arbitration judgment involving alleged shipments made with fraudulently obtained labels created under false UPS accounts, was filed by Jiahui (David) Shen and Shipgadget Corp. The case is 2:21-cv-08446, Shen et al v. United Parcel Service et al.
LAW
Law.com

A&O, Slaughters and Other Major UK Firms Join Forces to Tackle Industry Diversity Failings

Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Slaughter and May and several other top law firms have decided to work together to tackle the underrepresentation of Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups in the U.K. legal industry. The group, which also comprises Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Linklaters, Herbert Smith Freehills, Macfarlanes and Norton Rose Fulbright, launches on Wednesday after senior business development staff within some of the firms arranged to discuss deep diversity issues within the sector in 2020.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Another Week, Another Theranos Twist

As each week wraps up in the Elizabeth Holmes criminal trial, it is never short of minor dramatic or quasi-comedic twists and turns. While a criminal fraud trial for a startup founder in federal court isn’t the stuff of great Vaudeville, sometimes this trial seems to try. Before testimony wrapped...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Former NJ Deputy AG Finds New Life at Cozen O'Connor

A former New Jersey deputy attorney general and of counsel at Ballard Spahr has moved his practice to rival Philadelphia Big Law firm Cozen O’Connor, where he said the firm’s labor and employment presence in Washington, D.C., California and New York will allow him to better serve his clients. Christopher...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation Turns to Cole Schotz in Dispute Over Collagen Treatment Trademark

The Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, distributor of the cosmetic collagen treatment Renuva, sued Charlotte, North Carolina-based Renewba LLC for trademark infringement Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Cole Schotz, accuses Renewba of confusing customers by using a similar name in connection with a dermatological device that purports to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-19318, Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation v. Renewba LLC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Law.com

Reed Smith Joins UK Elites On Sale of Iconic Topshop Oxford Circus Premises

Reed Smith, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Linklaters are advising as Swedish furniture and homeware brand IKEA takes over the iconic former home of Topshop’s flagship store. Topshop and its sister brand Topman exited its Oxford Circus premises in 2020, when the brand, formerly owned by Sir Philip Green, fell into...
ECONOMY
Law.com

How to Reenergize Exhausted In-House Legal Teams

Over half of corporate lawyers are exhausted. New research from Gartner links this to a range of negative effects in individuals and organizations. General counsel and other legal leaders often respond to signs of exhaustion by trying to move work around to others in the department or to outside counsel.
ECONOMY
Law.com

What's Next: Cryptocurrency Regulation Boom + Malpractice Lawsuit Faults Law Firm Tech Boom + Another Social Media Patent Suit

Welcome‌ ‌back‌ ‌to ‌another‌ ‌edition ‌of‌ ‌‌What’s‌ ‌Next‌, where we bring you the latest on the intersection of law and technology. Here’s what’s on tap today. >>‌ We’re hearing more and more about government regulations of cryptocurrency, from the U.S. Department of Justice’s new enforcement team to a public calling...
LAW
Law.com

'We Were Shocked': Defense Lawyer Says $352M Houston Verdict Will Be Appealed

The defense lawyer on the losing side of the $352 million verdict returned Monday said on Tuesday that he is working on the appeal. “We were shocked with the size of the verdict,” Rusty Hardin of Rusty Hardin & Associates in Houston told Law.com Tuesday. He defended the case with S. Brad Brown of Jackson Walker in Dallas. They represented Allied Aviation and its lead fuel supervisor Reginald Willis, the driver whose van hit a ramp service agent on the job at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
LAW
Law.com

KPMG Facing ERISA Class Action in New Jersey

KPMG and its board of directors were hit with an ERISA class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of KPMG 401(k) Plan participants and beneficiaries. The complaint, backed by Capozzi Adler P.C., alleges that KPMG failed to control fees and otherwise breached fiduciary duties owed to plan participants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-19330, Ritorto et al v. KPMG, LLP et al.
LAW

