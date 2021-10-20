CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jere Morris

Jere Morris, 58, of Omaha, formerly of Wayne, died on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at a Sioux City,...

CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
CBS News

Authorities recover bullet believed to have been fired by Alec Baldwin from film director's shoulder

Authorities in New Mexico said Wednesday they have recovered a bullet believed to have been fired from the gun used by Alec Baldwin in last week's fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust." The announcement comes six days after the actor fired a gun that was thought to be safe while rehearsing a scene last Thursday on the set of the Western movie "Rust," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
The Associated Press

White House skeptical Iran ready to restart nuclear talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Wednesday responded skeptically after Iran’s chief negotiator announced that Tehran was ready to return to nuclear negotiations in Vienna by the end of next month. Ali Bagheri, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief negotiator for the talks, in a Twitter posting said Iran...
