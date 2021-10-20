6 Chicago Schools Rank On List Of Top 10 High Schools In Illinois

Photo: Getty Images

Some of the best high schools in Illinois are located in Chicago, according to a new report. In fact, six Chicago high schools make the Top 10 — including the entire Top 5.

That’s according to U.S. News & World Report, which reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools to rank the best ones. Nearly 650 Illinois schools made the rankings. These are the Top 10 high schools in the whole state, according to U.S. News & World Report:

Payton College Preparatory High School, located in Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School, located in Chicago Jones College Prep High School, located in Chicago Young Magnet High School, located in Chicago Lane Technical High School, located in Chicago Adlai E Stevenson High School, located in Lincolnshire Lake Forest High School, located in Lake Forest Libertyville High School, located in Libertyville Hancock College Preparatory High School, located in Chicago Hinsdale Central High School, located in Hinsdale

U.S. News & World Report also notes that Payton College Preparatory High School came in at No. 4 in the national rankings, behind Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (located in Alexandria, Virginia), Academic Magnet High School (located in North Charleston, South Carolina), and The Davidson Academy of Nevada (located in Reno, Nevada).

