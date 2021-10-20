CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Experts slugfest: Can ‘The Last Duel’ rebound? Is ‘Being the Ricardos’ being underestimated? [WATCH]

By Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c05bQ_0cXQePx500

The Last Duel ” lost the battle at the box office over the weekend, but can it win the war at the Oscars? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are discuss that, the new “ Being the Ricardos teaser and more.

Ridley Scott ‘s medieval epic made a paltry $4.8 million over the weekend, which is obviously not great, but how much will box office matter in the race for gold in a COVID world? We both liked “The Last Duel,” which got good reviews, recovering from a tepid response at the Venice Film Festival last month, with strong notices for Jodie Comer and scene-stealer Ben Affleck . However, neither of us is ready to put one of our favorite Bostonians into our Best Supporting Actor lineups yet — for this film at least.

SEE Oscar Experts Typing: Has Ben Affleck raised the ‘Bar’ to ‘Duel’ for Best Supporting Actor?

Chris still has Affleck winning for his other film, “ The Tender Bar ,” which arrives in theaters Dec. 17 and on Amazon on Jan. 7. But does the George Clooney flick have nomination potential outside of Affleck? The Long Island-set movie was not filmed on Long Island, and as two people from that area, we have lots of thoughts .

Amazon’s other star-studded player this season is “Being the Ricardos,” the teaser for which finally arrived on Tuesday. The clip does not show Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball , save for a brief glimpse of her stomping grapes as Lucy Ricardo — is this a good or bad choice from a marketing standpoint for a project that has taken some punches for not completely transforming Kidman and Javier Bardem to look like Ball and Desi Arnaz , respectively? And fresh off six-time nominee “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” can Aaron Sorkin deliver another contender or will this go the way of “Steve Jobs” and just pull an acting nomination or two?

Elsewhere, we discuss two of this weekend’s releases that were supposed to have come out last year, “Dune” and “The French Dispatch,” and how the anticipation for each has changed since 2020.

