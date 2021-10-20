CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MELINDA MEYERS: Growing and Reblooming Moth Orchids

Cover picture for the articleBrighten your indoor décor with beautiful blooming orchids. These living bouquets provide months of beauty with minimal care. Just provide the proper growing conditions and success is sure to follow. Start with a Phalaenopsis, moth orchid, that is best suited to the home environment making it the easiest to...

Taste Of Home

17 Holiday Door and Porch Decorating Ideas

The most wonderful time of year is (almost!) here. Prepare to welcome guests to your home with these dazzling holiday door decorations, porch ideas and more. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
Brainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: With the right care, orchids can rebloom for decades

Answer: Assuming you have a Phalaenopsis, which is the most common orchid grown as a houseplant, they will typically bloom for two to three months, then go into a rest period. Unfortunately, many people throw them out when they’re done blooming, but with the right care, you should be able to keep your orchid for decades. A Phalaenopsis orchid can bloom anywhere from one to three times per year. The most common reason for an orchid not re-flowering is inadequate light. They like bright light but not direct sunlight, so if you have a plant that is not re-flowering, move it to a brighter window. Phalaenopsis orchids benefit from light fertilization. Over-fertilizing them will result in lush foliage at the expense of flowers. As a general rule, fertilize actively growing and flowering plants every third or fourth watering with an orchid fertilizer, following the directions on the label. Phalaenopsis orchids tend to form new flowering branches along their old flower spikes. To promote re-flowering, prune yellowed or brown spikes back to about one-half inch above the second node or swelling along the spike above the foliage. Old, dried-up, brown flower spikes can be cut off at the base of the plant.
GARDENING
momtrends.com

How to Care For Your Orchid to Keep it Alive

Flowers are such a balm. Having a bloom in my home can instantly bring my stress level down a few notches. I love getting weekly bouquets from my farm stand and I love having flowering plants in my home too. The trouble is, I'm not great with plant care. I've been wondering how to care for my orchids to keep them alive and I found some great tips from the growers at Just Add Ice.
GARDENING
Daily Beast

The Sill's Watercolor Orchids Are So Vibrant, They Don’t Look Real

Scouting Report: The Watercolor Orchid from The Sill is the perfect houseplant. It's gorgeous, long-lasting, and easy to care for. As much time and effort as I put into my outdoor vegetable garden, you’d think I’d be able to keep an indoor plant alive rather easily. Sadly, despite my best intentions, whenever a plant comes inside my house to grow and thrive, it inevitably finds itself dying a slow, sad, dry-soil death.
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

15 Most Common Mistakes You Make When Growing Orchids

Avoid making these common orchid growing mistakes to help your plants thrive. The care and maintenance of an orchid is not difficult, but it’s important that you take the time now so they can live as long as possible!. 15 Most Common Orchid Growing Mistakes. 1. Overwatering. There’s a common...
GARDENING
kvrr.com

Melinda’s Garden Moment: Colorful Pumpkins

Put away those knives and break out the crayons and start decorating those pumpkins for Halloween. Create a multicolored pumpkin to add a unique and colorful flare to your fall décor. All you need are some crayons, glue, a hairdryer and of course a real or faux pumpkin. Cover your...
GARDENING
WCJB

Kanapaha Botanical Gardens hosts fall plant sale and orchid show

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Plant lovers across North Central Florida came together this weekend to share their love for gardening. Kanapaha Botanical Gardens hosted its annual Fall Plant Sale and Orchid Show, featuring about 45 vendors. Many of the plants throughout this festival come from countries all around the world.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Killeen Daily Herald

Moth Night: Winged insect to be celebrated at Mother Neff

Moths and butterflies are closely related insects, however, butterflies receive the majority of attention, hands down. A favorite activity in the spring and fall is documenting the arrival and departure of butterflies. Butterfly gardens dot the local landscape with nary a moth garden to be found. Moths will be appropriately...
MOODY, TX
Marconews.com

Calusa Garden Club workshops on orchids and floral design

Members of Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island met on Oct. 18 for workshops on floral design and cultivation of orchids. The Garden Club’s three primary focus areas are protecting the environment, gardening education, and floral design instruction. Workshops on these three areas are presented monthly throughout the year to educate members about various aspects of these disciplines and goals.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
The Independent

5 basic design principles for creating a beautiful modern home – whatever your budget

Having a beautiful home has never felt more important than during the past 18 months when we’ve been forced to spend more time inside our own four walls – and you may have longed to transform yours into a beautiful modern living space.But if a lack of know-how or limited finances held you back, it’s not too late to get started. For design guru Matt Gibberd insists it can be easy to create a gorgeous home without spending a fortune, just by implementing five simple design principles.“If you ask me, a Palladian villa, for example, has the same sensibility as...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

`Bringing nature in': Japanese gardens speak to the moment

Japanese-style gardens first caught the public imagination in the U.S. at an 1893 world exposition in Chicago became a sought-after feature in Gilded Age estates, and were later adapted to open-plan modernist homes.Today they have evolved, and continue to inspire garden design at a time when many people are trying to forge a closer connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.“One reason that gardens are so successful in Japan is that the house-garden relationship is set up to be so integrated. There are large views of the garden, and more unobstructed views. Gardens are enclosed and surround the house, so...
GARDENING
countryliving.com

Revealed: The items guests look at first when they enter your home

A new study from Confused.com has revealed the things guests notice most when they visit our homes. The research uses eye-tracking technology to pinpoint the areas of each room in the house that are the most eye-catching, and hold our gaze the longest. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the amount of time...
HOME & GARDEN
pasadenavoice.com

Planning A Bathroom Renovation? Consider This

Planning a bathroom renovation can easily become overwhelming and also leave you over budget. A new bathroom is still one of the best investments you can make when it comes to home remodeling. Not only do you get the added value to your home, but you also get to use and enjoy the benefits of a newer and modernized bathroom. Here are a few things for you to consider while planning your next bathroom renovation.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Racine County Eye

The Best Design Ideas for Any Small Bedroom

Small rooms (bedrooms in particular) are some of the hardest areas to decorate. No matter what you put into the space, you always have to be aware of how it interacts with the room and how much space it takes up. These factors alone will limit a lot of the furniture that you can place in your living area. To help you get around these problems, here are some of the best design ideas for any small bedroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
antigotimes.com

Help Remove Gypsy Moth Egg Masses This Fall

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public for help this fall by looking for and disposing of egg masses produced by adult gypsy moths during the summer. Gypsy moths are invasive pests that lay egg masses that are tan-colored...
ANIMALS
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Large Maple Span Worm Moth

Prochoerodes lineola, the large maple spanworm, is a moth of the family Geometridae. It is found from Nova Scotia to Florida, west to Texas and north to Alberta. The wingspan is 35–50 mm. Adults have a wing colour which varies from yellowish to light brown or even dark brown, with or without blackish shading. They are on wing from April to October in the south and from July to September in the north.
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

What Is Proper Fall Clean-Up Etiquette? And What Methods Are Best For Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With rain expected later this week, homeowners have another 24 hours to clear leaves in the yard before it turns into a soggy mess. But before you grab your rake, what is proper fall clean-up etiquette? And what methods are best for your lawn? Good question. Jeff Wagner, a first-time homeowner, rakes up some answers. The crunchy sound serenading one’s stride through the yard means there’s work to do. The question now is, should you grab the rake knowing you’ll have hours of work ahead of you, or just turn on the mower and plow across the yard? (credit:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lesliedinaberg.com

Westerlay Orchid

Orchids are an exotic and fascinating species, with a lavishly colorful array of flowers in bloom in Santa Barbara County. Along with being the home of the renowned Santa Barbara International Orchid Show (scheduled to be back in-person for the 76th annual festivities on March 11-13, 2022), the region between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean has seeded an industry that produces more orchids than any other part of the country. This stretch of the American Riviera is known as the Santa Barbara County Orchid Trail, and there is no better way to traverse the region and discover it for yourself.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

