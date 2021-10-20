MELINDA MEYERS: Growing and Reblooming Moth Orchids

Answer: Assuming you have a Phalaenopsis, which is the most common orchid grown as a houseplant, they will typically bloom for two to three months, then go into a rest period. Unfortunately, many people throw them out when they’re done blooming, but with the right care, you should be able to keep your orchid for decades. A Phalaenopsis orchid can bloom anywhere from one to three times per year. The most common reason for an orchid not re-flowering is inadequate light. They like bright light but not direct sunlight, so if you have a plant that is not re-flowering, move it to a brighter window. Phalaenopsis orchids benefit from light fertilization. Over-fertilizing them will result in lush foliage at the expense of flowers. As a general rule, fertilize actively growing and flowering plants every third or fourth watering with an orchid fertilizer, following the directions on the label. Phalaenopsis orchids tend to form new flowering branches along their old flower spikes. To promote re-flowering, prune yellowed or brown spikes back to about one-half inch above the second node or swelling along the spike above the foliage. Old, dried-up, brown flower spikes can be cut off at the base of the plant.

GARDENING ・ 10 DAYS AGO