Overshadowed ETF A Crypto Trailblazer

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds saw record inflows from investors last week, according to the latest CoinShares data. During the tenth straight week of crypto inflows last week, digital asset investment products saw inflows amounting to $1.47 billion, a new record by a significant margin. According to the weekly report from CoinShares, this is more than double the previous record of $640 million set earlier this year in February. Over the course of the week, total assets under management peaked at a new record of $79.2 billion, but finished the week at $76.7 billion. Year-to-date inflows now amount to $8 billion, far exceeding that of $6.7 billion in 2020.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO