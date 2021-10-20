CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overshadowed ETF A Crypto Trailblazer

By Jessica Ferringer
etf.com
 7 days ago

Though the ETF world has been focused on the race to launch the first bitcoin futures ETF, an honor that went to the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Fund (BITO), it’s another fund that holds the title of first ETF to provide any exposure to crypto assets through bitcoin futures. On...

www.etf.com

etf.com

Differentiation Already Needed For Bitcoin ETFs

On Tuesday, Valkyrie filed for the XBTO Levered BTC Futures ETF (BTFX), which would provide 1.25x exposure to the bitcoin reference rate. The filing comes after the launch of the firm’s first ETF, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF). After launching on Friday, BTF only gathered $38.2 million in assets...
New York Post

Bitcoin tumbles amid filing for ETF that would bet against the crypto

The price of bitcoin dropped sharply on Wednesday amid a filing for a new exchange-traded fund that will bet against the price of the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was down almost 6 percent at $58,914 per coin Wednesday afternoon — and down more than 12 percent from its all-time high of just over $66,900 reached last week.
SmartAsset

Coinbase vs. Robinhood for Crypto: Which Is Best?

Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Robinhood, a popular and innovative trading platform, are often compared to try to determine which is the best service for trading and investing in cryptocurrency. Both have simple applications that are user-friendly for beginners. … Continue reading → The post Coinbase vs. Robinhood for Crypto: Which Is Best? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The Motley Fool

Scared of Inflation? 2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Now

Philip Morris International's reduced-risk tobacco strategy is taking shape. Healthcare could help drive Dollar General's next leg of expansion. With the Fed projecting U.S. inflation to exceed 4% in 2021, now is a great time to take a closer look at value stocks. These companies' valuations tend to be less dependent on low interest rates or discounted future cash flows. And their better-than-average dividend payments can help offset the declines in the dollar's value.
beincrypto.com

DAOventures Implements New Crypto ETF Strategies

DAOventures is a multi-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) investing platform for fund managers and crypto investors. The mission of this investment platform is to make the world of DeFi as simple, accessible, and inclusive as possible. The team consists of a myriad of professionals, from engineers to researchers and crypto investors....
etf.com

Hot Reads: BlackRock Tightens ESG Rules On $9T In ETFs

BlackRock Tightens ESG Standards On $9T In ETFs (Reuters) The asset manager juggernaut said MSCI will bring $9 trillion in ETF assets to the EU Climate Transition Benchmark. Cathie Wood: Tech Deflation Will Defeat Supply Chain Inflation (Yahoo Finance) The Ark Invest head rebutted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s fears of...
beincrypto.com

Record Crypto Inflows of $1.47B Last Week Boosted by Bitcoin ETFs

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds saw record inflows from investors last week, according to the latest CoinShares data. During the tenth straight week of crypto inflows last week, digital asset investment products saw inflows amounting to $1.47 billion, a new record by a significant margin. According to the weekly report from CoinShares, this is more than double the previous record of $640 million set earlier this year in February. Over the course of the week, total assets under management peaked at a new record of $79.2 billion, but finished the week at $76.7 billion. Year-to-date inflows now amount to $8 billion, far exceeding that of $6.7 billion in 2020.
etf.com

Fallen Angel ETFs Flying Above High Yield

When contemplating a fixed income allocation, investors must give consideration to whether they prefer to stick to the safety of investment-grade bond ETFs. Those who are willing to go out further on the risk spectrum have the option to allocate to junk bond ETFs, taking on more credit risk in exchange for higher yields.
pymnts

Launch of Bitcoin ETFs Could Worsen Crypto’s Existing Volatility Problem

The law of unintended consequences makes it so that a positive impact in one place has a negative ripple effect somewhere else. It may be the case that bitcoin-mania, as it were, and its wider acceptance (and availability) on Wall Street may give rise to speedbumps that impede cryptos’ presence within mainstream commerce.
etf.com

ProShares Launches 3 Thematic ETFs

Fresh off the $1 billion gain in assets from the launch of the first-ever U.S. bitcoin-linked ETF last week, ProShares is rolling out a trio of thematic ETFs. The ProShares On-Demand ETF (OND), the ProShares Nanotechnology ETF (TINY) and the ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) debuted on the NYSE Arca on Wednesday, each with an expense ratio of 0.58%.
etf.com

Crypto ETFs Create Opportunities

[Join us for our webinar, "Unpacking The Crypto ETF Dilemma," Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET]. There’s an expression in the crypto world that’s used quite often: “not your keys, not your coins.” The idea is that if you don’t control the private keys associated with your crypto assets, you aren’t really in charge of those assets.
etftrends.com

Not Quite Ready for Crypto? Here’s Two Global X ETFs to Consider

Even with leading cryptocurrency bitcoin hitting an all-time high, investors may not be ready to jump into the digital currency arena just yet, but there are still some related exchange traded fund (ETF) options to consider. ETFs like the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) hold companies that are starting to...
CoinTelegraph

BlockFi partners with Neuberger Berman to launch crypto ETFs

Crypto lending firm BlockFi has formed a business with New York-based investment management company Neuberger Berman for the development and distribution of crypto products including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In a Monday announcement, BlockFi said the joint venture, BlockFi Nb, expects to “launch crypto asset management products, including ETFs and other...
