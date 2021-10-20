CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Property Tax Incentive Proposed for South Side Redevelopment Project

Chicago, Illinois
Chicago, Illinois
 6 days ago

A property tax incentive proposed to City Council today by Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot would enable the redevelopment of a vacant parcel in the New City community area that will generate between 80 and 125 permanent and temporary jobs.

The Cook County Class 6(b) incentive is proposed for an 8.2-acre site located at 3900 S. Normal Ave in the Stockyards Industrial Corridor. Developer 3900 S. Normal TMG, LLC proposed to construct a 170,000-square-foot speculative industrial building on the site.

The $26.8 million project will create up to 75 permanent jobs depending on the tenant that is selected. The incentive would reduce taxes on the land by approximately $5.3 million over the next 12 years.

Projects that qualify for a Class 6(b) incentive receive a reduced assessment level that provides an effective tax reduction of 60 percent over the 12-year term of the incentive.

Chicago or the Combined Statistical Area (almost 10 million residents), often called Chicagoland. It constitutes the third most populous urban area in the United States after New York City and Los Angeles.

