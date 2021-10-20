Welcome fall — with season comes memories

It’s cliche at this point to call fall reading season, but there’s a reason cliches resonate: they have some bit of the truth to them. This is the time of year when temperatures cool down — even if it’s minimal — and the nights grow longer and darker. Hoodies and warm beverages become irresistible, and once you’re settled in under a cozy blanket, it’s hard to not want to pick up a book and settle in. When you need to refill your cup, though, what better way to bring the season into your reading quite literally than with fall bookmarks?

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO